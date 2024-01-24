AUD/USD dips on strong US data, market focus on US GDP, PCE reports

- AUD/USD shows slight losses, impacted by robust US economic data and central bank actions.
- Positive US S&P Global PMIs fail to bolster the USD, especially the Manufacturing index's leap out of contraction.
- The week ahead lacks would feature US Q4 GDP, PCE index, Durable Goods Orders, and Jobless Claims.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) registers minuscule losses against the US Dollar (USD) as Thursday’s Asian session begins; on Wednesday, the pair ended the session virtually unchanged, closing below the 0.6600 figure on upbeat US economic data. The AUD/USD trades at 0.6576, testing the 200-day moving average (DMA).
AUD/USD virtually unchanged, awaiting US data
In the North American session, US data painted an optimistic economic outlook after S&P Global PMIs expanded sharply, with the three components standing at expansionary territory. The Composite PMI hit 52.1, up 1.4 pts from December, while Services rose to 52.9 from 51.4. But the spotlight was stolen by Manufacturing PMI, which exited from recessionary territory, hitting 50.3 for the first time in the last four months.
Although it was a positive report, the Greenback (USD) weakened by 0.28% to 103.28, according to the US Dollar Index (DXY). Meanwhile, US Treasury yields recovered towards the end of the session, with the 10-year benchmark note gaining 4.8 basis points, up at 4.18%.
Yesterday, Australia’s economic docket featured the Judo Bank PMIs, which improved more than expected, sponsoring a leg-up in the AUD/USD. Besides that, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) to cut the reserve requirement ratio (RR) for all banks 50 basis points from February 5, lifted the AUD/USD towards a 0.6621 high before tumbling below the 0.6600 mark.
Ahead on the week, the Aussie’s economic docket is absent. Contrarily, the US economic calendar is busy, featuring 2023 Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures, the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, Durable Goods Orders, and Initial Jobless Claims.
AUD/USD Daily Chart
AUD/USD Key Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6575
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6577
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6689
|Daily SMA50
|0.6655
|Daily SMA100
|0.6522
|Daily SMA200
|0.658
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6612
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6552
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6705
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6525
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6871
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6526
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6589
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6575
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6548
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.652
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6488
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6609
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6641
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD dips on strong US data, market focus on US GDP, PCE reports
The AUD/USD registers minuscule losses against the US Dollar as Thursday’s Asian session begins; on Wednesday, the pair ended the session virtually unchanged, closing below the 0.6600 figure on upbeat US economic data. The pair trades at 0.6576, testing the 200-DMA.
EUR/USD continues to drift in technical consolidation range near 1.0900
EUR/USD rose to a near-term high above 1.0930 on Wednesday after European Purchasing Managers’ Index figures surprised to the upside on the manufacturing component, while a broad forecast beat for US PMI data soured market sentiment and sent the pair lower.
Gold plunges with renewed US Dollar demand
Gold came under bearish pressure and turned negative on the day below $2,020 in the American session on Wednesday. Upbeat PMI readings from the US helped the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retrace its daily decline and weighed on XAU/USD.
Hedera price may avoid a 25% decline as Hedera Hashgraph v0.46 goes live on testnet
Hedera price is in the midst of either confirming or rejecting a bearish reversal pattern that could have a considerable effect on the altcoin. The saving grace, however, is the most recent upgrade at the moment.
Tomorrow is the big day: The ECB meeting and the US releasing Q1 GDP
The Bank of Canada meets today but no change is forecast. We also get the US flash purchasing managers indices, but tomorrow is the big day, with the ECB meeting and the US releasing Q1 GDP, which will contain data on consumption and thus on inflation.