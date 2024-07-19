AUD/USD falls more than 1.30% in the week on risk-off mood.

China’s weaker-than-expected growth figures in Q2 and Iron ore prices are a headwind for the Aussie.

Strong Aussie jobs data could lead to RBA rate hike; US job indicators show weakness.

The Aussie Dollar edged lower during the North American session, extending its losses by more than 0.20% against the US Dollar. The AUD/USD pair is set to finish the week with more than 1.30% losses and trades at 0.6693.

Aussie Dollar affected by Iron ore prices, China’s soft data

Risk aversion is the game's name on Friday, with most high-beta currencies feeling the pain of traders looking for safety. China’s second-quarter growth data disappointed investors, a headwind for the Australian Dollar due to its closest ties with the second-largest economy in the world.

In the meantime, commodity prices are affecting antipodeans, including the Kiwi. Iron ore prices are plunging 1.70%, extending their losses for the last two weeks to more than 3.70%.

Aside from this, the Greenback continued to recover after dipping to lows last seen on March 21 around the 103.60 area. The US Dollar Index (DXY) posted gains of 0.11% at the time of writing, up at 104.29 as it tests the crucial 200-day moving average (DMA). A further upside is seen if that level is cleared.

Macroeconomically, the latest Aussie jobs data was solid, and it could prompt the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to raise rates in August. On the US front, jobs data continues to show signs of “weakness,” though Federal Reserve policymakers had refrained from hinting at a timetable of possible rate cuts, adding they need more confidence before easing policy.

Ahead on the day, traders will eye speeches of New York Fed President John Williams, and Atlanta’s Raphael Bostic.

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

After falling beneath the 0.6700 figure, the AUD/USD is set to challenge the 50-DMA at 0.6668 on further weakness, as negative momentum piled. Sellers are in charge, according to the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which has fallen below the 50-neutral line, opening the door for further downside.

Once traders drag prices below 0.6668, the next support levels to eye would be June 28’s low of 0.6619 and the 100-DMA at 0.6604. Key resistance lies at 0.6700, followed by the July 18 peak at 0.6743.