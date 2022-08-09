- AUD/USD remains on the backfoot amid looming China-Taiwan risks.
- Higher copper and iron-ore prices combined with softer USD cap aussie’s losses.
- Bulls remain hopeful while above 100 DMA ahead of the key US inflation data.
AUD/USD is trading modestly flat below 0.7000, struggling for a clear directional move amid a cautious risk tone, broad US dollar weakness and rising industrial metals prices.
The implications of these varied factors have left the aussie wavering in a 30-pips narrow range. The quiet trading around the currency pair could be also associated with the pre-US inflation caution. Investors turn on the sidelines ahead of the key event risk of this week, which will lead the Fed to decide on a potential 75 bps rate hike next month.
The US dollar, however, extends the previous decline, in anticipation of a softer annualized US inflation print even as the Treasury yields attempt a minor bounce in European trading. The downside in the aussie, therefore, remains cushioned by a broadly weaker greenback.
Further, impressive Chinese exports data-led strength in copper and iron-ore prices is also helping the aussie stay afloat while investors assess the upbeat National Australia Bank (NAB) survey of business for July.
On the downside, the main risk for the aussie dollar remains the brewing conflict between China and Taiwan over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit last week. China continues military drills close to the Taiwan strait, prompting the latter to believe that Beijing is preparing to invade Taipei. Markets now remain focused on Wednesday’s US inflation data while playing along the supportive daily structure on the aussie’s technical chart.
AUD/USD has managed to defend the flattish 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA) support at 0.6966 so far this Tuesday, which has revived the bullish interest.
Bulls now yearn for acceptance above 0.7000 to kick off any meaningful upside attempt.
The next target for AUD buyers is aligned near $0.7050, the confluence of the psychological support and the previous week’s high.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading flat above the midline, suggesting that there could be more room for the upside.
On the flip side, a sustained move below the 100 DMA will put the bullish 21 DMA at 0.6930 at risk. Additional declines will challenge bullish commitments around the 0.6900 round number.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
AUD/USD: Additional levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6990
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.6986
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6906
|Daily SMA50
|0.6951
|Daily SMA100
|0.7101
|Daily SMA200
|0.7159
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.701
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6898
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7048
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6967
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6919
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6852
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6806
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7031
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7077
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7144
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.0200 amid mixed mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0200, catching a bid amid the extended US dollar decline and mixed market mood. Investors eagerly await the US inflation data for a fresh direction, as they reassess recession risks.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2100 amid renewed USD selling
GBP/USD is extending gains below 1.2100 in the European session. The US dollar falls despite a minor uptick in the yields and a cautious risk tone. Impending concerns over the UK political vacuum and Brexit-led red tape could cap cable's upside.
Gold holds above 50 DMA as weaker USD offsets yields rebound
Gold Price trades listlessly amid investors' caution ahead of US inflation. The US dollar weakness offsets the rebound in Treasury yields. XAUUSD bulls remain hopeful so long as the 50 DMA holds fort.
Bitcoin price at make-or-break point: $29,000 or $21,000?
Bitcoin price has shown a resurgence of bulls that have pushed it higher over the last 48 hours. However, this move could halt and reverse if certain resistance levels are not breached.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!