AUD/USD declines to near 0.6520 as US Dollar stabilizes ahead of US data

- AUD/USD slides to near 0.6520 as the US Dollar gains ground after a corrective move.
- Soft US JOLTS Job Openings data for July weighed on the US Dollar.
- Australian Trade Balance data for July came in unexpectedly stronger.
The AUD/USD pair falls to near 0.6520 during the European trading session on Thursday. The Aussie pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar (USD) stabilizes after a sharp corrective move on Wednesday.
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades calmly near 98.20.
On Wednesday, the Greenback retraced after the release of the weaker-than-projected United States (US) JOLTS Job Openings data for July. The data showed that US employers posted a fresh 7.18 million jobs, missed expectations of 7.4 million, and came in lower than the prior reading of 7.36 million.
Soft job data prompted bets supporting interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the September policy meeting.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability for the Fed to cut interest rates in the September policy meeting has increased to 97.6% from 92% seen before the JOLTS Job Openings data release.
In Thursday’s session, investors will focus on the US ADP Employment Change and ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for August, which will be published during North American trading hours.
In Australia, the Trade Balance data for July has come in surprisingly stronger. The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the Trade Balance rose to 7,310 million, while it was anticipated to come in lower at 4,920 million from the former release of 5,366 million.
