AUD/USD declines to near 0.6330 despite US Dollar trades subduedly

AUD/USD slides to near 0.6330 ahead of the Australian monthly CPI data for January.

The RBA reduced its OCR by 25 bps to 4.1% last week.

Renewed fears of Trump tariffs support the US Dollar.

The AUD/USD pair falls to near 0.6330 in late European trading hours on Tuesday. The Aussie pair extends its downside move for the straight third trading day ahead of the Australian monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January, which will be released on Wednesday.

Australian Bureau of Statistics is expected to show that inflationary pressures accelerated to 2.6% from 2.5% in December. Such a scenario would boost expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) won’t cut interest rates sooner.

The RBA reduced its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.10% in its policy meeting last week. This was the first interest rate cut decision by the RBA since November 2020. The RBA guided a cautious stance on interest rates as the battle against inflation is not over yet.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) drops slightly on Tuesday but is still holding a majority of Monday’s recovery move. The USD steadies amid renewed fears of tariffs by United States (US) President Donald Trump. On Monday, Trump said that his plans of imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico on March 4, which were delayed by a month after both nations agreed for tightening border activities, are still on. “The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule,” Trump said from the White House.

This week, investors will pay close attention to the US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for January, which will be released on Friday. Investors will pay close attention to the US PCE inflation data, which is the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge, as it will influence market speculation for the Fed’s monetary policy outlook.