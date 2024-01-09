AUD/USD declines into near-term lows around 0.6680 despite Aussie Retail Sales beat

- The Aussie lost ground on Tuesday, paring away intraday gains.
- Broader markets are favoring the US Dollar heading into the midweek.
- This week hinges on US CPI inflation figures due on Thursday.
The AUD/USD slid back into recent lows on Tuesday, paring back Wednesday’s limited bounce as the Australian Dollar (AUD) shrugged off an upside beat in Australian Retail Sales. The US Dollar (USD) saw broad-market uptake on the day as investors adjusted their risk profile heading into the midweek.
Australia’s Retail Sales and Building Permits both beat expectations
Australia’s Retail Sales in November climbed 2% MoM, well above the 1.2% forecast and rebounded from October’s -0.4% decline, which saw a downside revision from -0.2%. Australian Building Permits also beat forecasts, printing at 1.6% in November, well back from October’s 7.2% (revised down slightly from 7.5%) but still above the market’s -2.0% forecast.
Australian Building Permits likewise beat the street, showing 2% growth in November versus the forecast 1.2%. October’s Building Permits were revised slightly lower from 7.5% to 7.2%.
US Data was thin on Tuesday, and markets will be broadly turning focus towards Thursday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures as investors look to draw a bead on future Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. Last Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls disappointed market participants hoping for a faster, deeper pace of rate cuts in 2024, as healthier jobs data makes it harder for the Fed to get pushed into a rate cut cycle.
AUD/USD Technical Outlook
The AUD/USD has settled back into familiar near-term lows near 0.6680 as intraday action gets capped underneath the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 0.6760. The Aussie is down 2.75% against the US Dollar from late December’s peak of 0.6871.
The AUD/USD’s near-term decline has the pair getting dragged back towards the 200-day SMA on daily candlesticks, approaching the 0.6600 handle as price action descends into a technical support zone following a bullish crossover of the 50-day and 200-day SMAs.
AUD/USD Hourly Chart
AUD/USD Daily Chart
AUD/USD Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6683
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|0.6719
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6749
|Daily SMA50
|0.661
|Daily SMA100
|0.6502
|Daily SMA200
|0.6584
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6735
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6678
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6839
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6641
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6871
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6526
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6713
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6699
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6686
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6653
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6629
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6743
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6768
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6801
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0900 as USD benefits from risk aversion Premium
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and continues to push lower toward 1.0900 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The souring market mood, as reflected by the bearish action seen in Wall Street, helps the USD gather strength and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2700 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD extended its slide in the American session and dropped to a daily low below 1.2700. The US Dollar continues to find demand in the risk-averse market environment and forces the pair to stretch lower.
Gold under pressure around $2,030 Premium
Gold lost its traction and turned negative on the day below $2,030 after rising above $2,040 during the European trading hours. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield holds above 4% and makes it difficult for XAU/USD to find a foothold.
Bitcoin price eyes $50,000 as Spot BTC ETFs enters final stretch of race for approval
Bitcoin Spot ETF filers are engaged in a fee war, offering competitive rates in order to attract capital. The lowest fee is currently offered by Bitwise Invest, at 0.24%. GrayScale is set to charge the highest fee at 1.5%.
European markets drift lower on inertia
Markets in Europe have had a slightly softer tone today after the modest gains of yesterday, with very little in the way of direction one way or the other.