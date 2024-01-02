AUD/USD declines into 0.6750 as Greenback lurches higher, China data beat bolsters Aussie

- AUD/USD sheds eight-tenths of a percent on Tuesday.
- Safe-haven bids into the USD are on the rise, propping up US Dollar pairs.
- Despite Greenback gains, Aussie remains well-bid following China PMI upswing.
The AUD/USD fell on Tuesday, sliding 0.8% on the day to kick off the first official trading day of 2024 with broader markets tipping back into the US Dollar (USD), though Aussie (AUD) losses were limited by a better-than-expected print in China’s Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in December.
Sky-high market bets of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed) are beginning to ease as investors walk back rate cut forecasts to 150 basis points through 2024, and hobbled economic data from the US is crimping investor sentiment as markets gear up for the year’s first Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) print due on Friday.
China’s December Manufacturing PMI came in slightly above expectations, printing at 50.8 versus the forecast decline from 50.7 to 50.4, bolstering risk appetite in the Aisa market session and helping to keep the AUD bid against the majority of major currencies, though a softening of the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for the same period missed expectations, souring risk appetite and sending the US Dollar higher across the board.
Softer US data props up USD bids
The US Manufacturing PMI in December sunk to a four-month low of 47.9 versus the market forecast of a steady print of 48.2.
The market is gearing up for December’s US NFP print on Friday, which is forecast to decrease from 199K to 168K, but before that will be Thursday’s China Caixin Services PMI which last printed at 51.5, as well as US ADP Employment Change, which is expected to tick up slightly from 103K to 115K.
Wednesday also brings a heavy US-data focus, with the ISM Manufacturing PMI for December forecast to improve from 46.7 to 47.1, as well as the latest Fed Meeting Minutes, which investors will be pouring over to try and catch a glimpse of how far Fed policymakers are leaning towards beginning the next rate cut cycle.
AUD/USD Technical Levels
Tuesday’s AUD/USD decline has sent the pair tumbling below the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the first time since the pair’s strong upshot in mid-December, settling the AUD/USD into a two-week low near 0.6750.
The pair is down over 1.5% from last week’s peak at 0.6870, and the AUD/USD could be set for an extended backslide with technical indicators pinned into overbought territory, though a technical floor is pricing in from just south of the 0.6600 handle with the 50-day SMA confirming a bullish cross of the long-run 200-day SMA.
AUD/USD Hourly Chart
AUD/USD Daily Chart
AUD/USD Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6758
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.78
|Today daily open
|0.6811
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.671
|Daily SMA50
|0.6572
|Daily SMA100
|0.6487
|Daily SMA200
|0.6584
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6811
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6811
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6871
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6781
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6871
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6526
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6811
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6811
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6811
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6811
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6811
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6811
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6811
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6811
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Australian Dollar consolidates above a major level ahead of US PMI, FOMC Minutes Premium
Australian Dollar faced challenges as investors returned to the US Dollar. Australian economic data will be crucial for RBA’s policy-tightening decision. RBA internal documents mentioned pressure on domestic tourism and the cost of living. A Chinese official has urged Taiwan's people to make a "correct choice" in the January 13 presidential and parliamentary elections. Traders reconsider the possibility of rate cuts by the Fed in the first quarter of 2024.
EUR/USD slumps to 1.0900 area after mixed US data Premium
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory near 1.0900. The data from the US showed that the ISM Manufacturing PMI came in higher than expected in December, while JOLTS Job Openings declined modestly in November.
Gold accelerates its decline ahead of FOMC Meeting Minutes Premium
Gold came under bearish pressure and declined below $2,040 in the American session on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield builds on Tuesday's rebound and pushes higher toward 4%, weighing on XAU/USD ahead of FOMC Minutes.
Bitcoin price trades above $45,000 even as spot BTC ETF applicants cut it close with the SEC
Bitcoin price made headlines over the past few days for reclaiming a crucial resistance as support after nearly two years. The bullishness ahead of the anticipated spot BTC ETF approval is showing its effect on the cryptocurrency.
ISM: There was no soft landing for manufacturing in 2023
December marked the 14th month of contraction for ISM manufacturing, at least it was a slightly milder pace of contraction. Production is back above 50 and November's jump in prices proved to be the anomaly we suspected it would be.