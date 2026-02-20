TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD declines as US growth slows but inflation stays firm

  • The US Dollar rebounds, weighing on the Australian Dollar despite diverging monetary policy expectations.
  • US growth slows markedly in the fourth quarter, falling well short of market expectations.
  • Core Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation accelerates on a monthly basis.
AUD/USD declines as US growth slows but inflation stays firm
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

AUD/USD trades around 0.7050 on Friday at the time of writing, down 0.13% on the day, following the release of significantly weaker-than-expected US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. The pair trims part of its recent gains as investors reassess growth and monetary policy prospects in the United States (US).

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reports that the US GDP expanded at an annualized rate of 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025, after a 4.4% expansion in the previous quarter. Markets had expected a 3% increase, highlighting a much sharper slowdown than anticipated in the world’s largest economy. According to the release, growth is mainly driven by consumer spending and investment, while declines in government spending and exports partially offset the overall performance.

At the same time, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge, rose by 2.7% on a quarterly basis, above market expectations. On a monthly basis, the index increased by 0.4% in December, pointing to persistent underlying inflationary pressures despite the slowdown in activity.

This combination of weaker growth and resilient core inflation complicates the market outlook. On the one hand, the slowdown in Gross Domestic Product reinforces the view of a cooling economic cycle that could pave the way for monetary easing. On the other hand, firm inflation data may encourage the US central bank to maintain a cautious stance for longer than previously expected.

For the Australian Dollar (AUD), which remains sensitive to shifts in global risk sentiment, these US data support a renewed bid for the US Dollar. Even though the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) maintains a relatively hawkish tone amid a solid labor market backdrop, near-term dynamics continue to be driven primarily by expectations regarding the US rate path and the performance of the Greenback.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.07%-0.13%0.25%0.02%0.15%0.39%0.21%
EUR-0.07%-0.20%0.16%-0.05%0.09%0.32%0.13%
GBP0.13%0.20%0.40%0.15%0.28%0.52%0.33%
JPY-0.25%-0.16%-0.40%-0.23%-0.11%0.12%-0.05%
CAD-0.02%0.05%-0.15%0.23%0.12%0.36%0.19%
AUD-0.15%-0.09%-0.28%0.11%-0.12%0.23%0.05%
NZD-0.39%-0.32%-0.52%-0.12%-0.36%-0.23%-0.18%
CHF-0.21%-0.13%-0.33%0.05%-0.19%-0.05%0.18%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD keeps the bearish tone near 1.1760 on US data

EUR/USD keeps the bearish tone near 1.1760 on US data

EUR/USD is edging slightly lower into the end of the week, drifting around the 1.1770 to 1.1760 zone as the US Dollar posts only modest gains of its own. The move feels inconclusive, with traders assessing the disheartening prints from US PMIs.

GBP/USD sticks to daily gains near 1.3480

GBP/USD sticks to daily gains near 1.3480

The British Pound is finding a bit of fresh momentum on Friday, allowing GBP/USD to snap a four-day losing streak and push back towards the 1.3480 area. Cable’s rebound comes even as the US Dollar holds onto modest gains, with traders positioning cautiously following a fresh batch of key US data.

Gold pops to multi-day highs, focus on $5,100/oz

Gold pops to multi-day highs, focus on $5,100/oz

Gold is extending its run higher for a third straight session on Friday, climbing to fresh multi day tops north of the key $5,000 mark per troy ounce. The move reflects ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, marginal gains in the Greenback and mixed US Treasury yields.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Bitcoin rises marginally, nearing the immediate resistance of $68,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Major altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, hold key support levels as bulls aim to maintain marginal intraday gains.

Week ahead – Markets brace for heightened volatility as event risk dominates

Week ahead – Markets brace for heightened volatility as event risk dominates

Dollar strength dominates markets as risk appetite remains subdued. A Supreme Court ruling, geopolitics and Fed developments are in focus. Pivotal Nvidia earnings on Wednesday as investors question tech sector weakness.

Ripple bulls defend key support amid waning retail demand and ETF inflows

Ripple bulls defend key support amid waning retail demand and ETF inflows

XRP ticks up above $1.40 support, but waning retail demand suggests caution. XRP attracts $4 million in spot ETF inflows on Thursday, signaling renewed institutional investor interest.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers