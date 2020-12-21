AUD/USD crawls back towards 0.7550 despite lingering market anxiety

- AUD/USD has climbed from lows of the day under 0.7500 towards current levels just under 0.7550, but still trades deeply in the red.
- A large rally in Iron ore prices and improvement in the Sydney Covid-19 outbreak situation hasn’t helped AUD much.
AUD/USD has continued its recovery back towards the 0.7550 area after slipping beneath the 0.7500 level earlier on during the European morning session amid the market’s broad risk-off feel. But the pair still trades with losses of around 1.0% on the day in the 0.7530s, in fitting with a broad sense of anxiety regarding the spread of this new variant of Covid-19 in the UK which is said to be up to 70% more transmissible and has already resulted in large parts of the UK country returning to strict lockdown measures. Much of the world has already moved to isolate the UK in order to prevent the spread of the new mutant strain overseas, but it appears to already be too late in Europe, with cases being found in Italy.
The latest Covid-19 news, combined with continued deadlock on the Brexit negotiations front, has all fed into a mild USD recovery that has put the likes of AUD/USD under pressure. Note that the Dollar Index (DXY), has slipped from highs above 91.00 in recent trade back below 90.50, hence facilitating the above-mentioned recovery from lows in AUD/USD towards 0.7550.
Australia Covid-19 outbreak update
Australia already seems to be getting its own Covid-19 outbreak under control; 15 cases were reported in Sydney on Monday out of 38K tests conducted, compared to 30 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases up to 83. Authorities warn that a one day drop in cases is not a cause for victory just yet, but things seem to be heading in the correct direction. Nonetheless, Australian states have begun enforcing entry bans on Sydney residents in a bid to keep the outbreak contained to New South Wales only.
At this stage, AUD has not been particularly reactive to the news of this latest outbreak. It is likely for any outbreak to have an effect on the Aussie, it would need to be on at least the scale of the outbreak in Victoria during the summer months when GDP growth was materially dented as the state went into lockdown for weeks and positive cases being found per day reached the 100s.
AUD ignores continued Iron Ore price surge
Another surge in the price of Iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange during the Asia Pacific has done little to help AUD on the first trading day of the week, despite their usually strong positive correlation. Indeed, AUD/USD currently trades lower by roughly the same amount as NZD/USD, with both pairs down around 1.0% - strong performance in Iron ore prices would typically be associated with AUD outperformance over NZD.
The most active Iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, that for delivery in May 2021, rose 8.8% on Monday amid 1) supply concerns after a landslide at one of Vale’s mines and 2) news that China (the world’s biggest Iron Ore consumer) is to target 8% real GDP growth in 2021 and 3) upbeat forecasts from a Chinese government research body that predicted Iron Ore demand would be up 9.2% in 2020.
Sticking with the topic of key Australian commodity exports; the FT reported over the weekend that the ongoing Chinese embargo of Australian coal is causing power rationing in China, with factories having to reduce working hours and office workers being forced to climb the stairs of high-rise buildings. Chinese officials intent to “punish” Australia amid their ongoing diplomatic spat may soon feel the pressure to balance politics with the energy needs of the mainland.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7542
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0077
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.01
|Today daily open
|0.7619
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.745
|Daily SMA50
|0.7286
|Daily SMA100
|0.7247
|Daily SMA200
|0.6929
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.763
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7582
|Previous Weekly High
|0.764
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7506
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7601
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7591
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7563
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7544
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7639
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7658
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7686
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hit hard by new covid strain fears, bans
GBP/USD is trading around the 1.33, off the lows but down over 200 pips as the UK faces supply chain issues amid travel bans imposed to stop the spread of the new covid strain.
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.2200 as panic eases
EUR/USD has recovered from a daily low of 1.2129 as fears eases. US lawmakers reached a $900 billion stimulus deal, marginally improving the market mood. Dollar giving up early gains.
XAU/USD reverses a dip to 3-day lows, flat-lined around $1880-85 region
Gold quickly reversed a mid-European session dip to three-day lows and is currently placed in the neutral territory, just below the $1885 level.
Forex Today: New covid strain boosts dollar, gold shines on fiscal stimulus deal, Brexit eyed
The market mood has soured and the US dollar is jumping as a new coronavirus strain in the UK triggered flight bans and heightened concerns. US lawmakers reached a $900 billion stimulus deal, boosting gold. Vaccine and Brexit headlines are eyed.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bulls battle seven-week-old resistance line
The dollar index (DXY) extends Friday’s run-up amid US Senate passes one-day stopgap funding with nearly final covid stimulus. 10-day SMA adds strength to the immediate upside hurdle. Bears can re-enter on the downside break below 90.00.