AUD/USD: Correction lower expected below 0.7640

The AUD/USD pair has made little progress this week, ending it around the 0.7700 figure as investors struggled to maintain the optimism alive. In the view of FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik, bulls may finally give up some as a corrective slide is foreseen below 0.7640.
Key quotes
“Australia will start the week with a holiday but will provide relevant data later into the week. The country will publish the December Westpac Leading Index and Q4 inflation figures on Wednesday, alongside NAB’s Business Confidence.”
“The US will offer December Durable Goods Orders, expected to have gained 0.9%, and the first estimate of the Q4 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen at 2.8% QoQ from 3.7% in the previous quarter. On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve will announce its latest decision on monetary policy, although the market anticipates no changes to the current policy.”
“Bears may become stronger if the pair losses 0.7640, the immediate support level. Once below it, the decline could gain momentum towards the 0.7500 figure. The mentioned monthly high is key, and once above 0.7829, it has room to advance towards the 0.7900 price zone.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
