AUD/USD continues to gain above 0.6450, focus on FOMC decision

- AUD/USD trades higher around 0.6460 ahead of the policy decision by the Fed.
- RBA could further tighten monetary policy if inflation persists.
- Investors will likely observe Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference, seeking further cues on interest rates trajectory.
AUD/USD extends gains for the third consecutive day, trading higher around 0.6460 during the European session on Wednesday. The pair is experiencing upward support possibly due to the market caution ahead of the release of the interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) released the minutes of its September monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, providing insights into the central bank's deliberations. According to the minutes, the RBA did consider a potential 25 basis point interest rate hike during the meeting. However, in the end, the central bank chose to keep the current interest rate unchanged.
The decision to maintain the status quo was primarily influenced by the observation that recent economic data did not bring about significant alterations to the economic outlook.
The minutes from the meeting revealed that the central bank is ready to take additional steps to tighten monetary policy if inflation proves to be more persistent than initially expected. Despite this preparedness, the absence of new hawkish signals in the minutes may act as a dampening factor for the Australian Dollar (AUD) when compared to the US Dollar (USD).
People's Bank of China (PBoC) decided to keep the benchmark lending rates unchanged at their monthly fixing, in accordance with the consensus within the market. Specifically, the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR), which saw a 10 basis points reduction last month, remains at 3.45%, while the five-year LPR remains stable at 4.20%.
Furthermore, the Vice Chairman of China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), a key state planner stated on Wednesday that "the economy faces a lot of difficulties and challenges."
The key personnel also suggested that the domestic macro-control policies implemented by the government to manage and regulate the domestic economy are effective and they will strive to achieve annual economic growth targets.
US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against the six other major currencies, trades lower near 105.10 at the time of writing. Traders anticipate that the Fed will maintain its current interest rates, shifting their attention to the further guidance provided by the central bank.
The markets have been factoring in the possibility of another 25 basis point rate hike by the end of the year, given the strong performance of US macroeconomic data and persistent inflationary pressures.
The United States (US) economic outlook continues to support higher US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, are bolstering the US Dollar (USD) and creating headwinds for the AUD/USD currency pair. The US 10-year Treasury yield stands at 4.35% by the press time, below its highest level in 16 years.
The downside potential appears to be somewhat protected as investors seek new indications regarding the Fed's future rate hike plans. This quest for clarity will play a crucial role in shaping the short-term direction of the Greenback.
However, the market sentiment seems to suggest that the Fed is inclined to maintain higher policy rates for an extended period. The market's attention will primarily be on the accompanying monetary policy statement and the remarks made by Fed Chair Jerome Powell during the post-meeting press conference.
AUD/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6466
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.6454
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6432
|Daily SMA50
|0.6547
|Daily SMA100
|0.6613
|Daily SMA200
|0.6701
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6474
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6428
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6474
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6378
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6456
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6445
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.643
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6406
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6384
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6476
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6498
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6522
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
