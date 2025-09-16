AUD/USD continues bullish climb, taps 47-week high

AUD/USD tested 0.6688 for the first time since last October.

The US Dollar is broadly falling across the board ahead of the Fed’s upcoming rate call.

The Fed is widely expected to kick off a fresh rate-cutting cycle on Wednesday.

AUD/USD extended into another bullish candle on Tuesday, extending the Australian Dollar’s (AUD) recent bull run against a broad-market Greenback selloff. AUD/USD tested 0.6688 for the first time in almost a year as the US Dollar (USD) crumbles ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) critical interest rate decision on Wednesday.

A quarter-point interest rate cut from the Fed is widely anticipated this week, and markets have piled into short Greenback bets while the Fed deliberates. However, the key datapoint for markets will be the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) update to its Summary of Economic Projections, also known as the dot plot, which outlines policymakers’ own interest rate expectations. Three straight rate cuts through the rest of the year are baked into interest rate markets, and investors will be looking for the Fed to play ball.

Australian labor market data will release on Thursday, but little market reaction is likely to come. Australian job creation is expected to continue to float between 20K and 25K, while the Unemployment Rate is forecast to hold steady at 4.2%.

AUD/USD price forecast

The Australian Dollar stepped into yet another green candle on Tuesday, chalking in a 4.27% rally bottom-to-top against the US Dollar since hitting a technical bottom near 0.6415. The Aussie has closed higher against the Greenback for all but two of the last seven consecutive sessions. Looking back longer-term, AUD/USD has shown a firm one-sided recovery, with the pair gaining ground or holding flat every single month except for one since hitting the floor last December.

AUD/USD daily chart



