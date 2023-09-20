AUD/USD consolidates near two-week high, around mid-0.6400s ahead of FOMC decision

- AUD/USD remains confined in a familiar trading band through the Asian session on Wednesday.
- Traders keenly await the highly-anticipated FOMC decision before placing fresh directional bets.
- Speculations that the RBA is done hiking rates to keep a lid on any meaningful appreciating move.
The AUD/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction during the Asian session on Wednesday and remains below a two-week high, around the 0.6470-0.6475 area touched the previous day. Spot prices oscillates in a familiar band and currently hover around mid-0.6400s, awaiting the outcome of the highly-anticipated FOMC policy meeting before the next leg of a directional move.
Traders expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep rates on hold and hence, the focus will be on the forward guidance. The markets have been pricing in the possibility of more more 25 bps lift-off by the end of this year in the wake of resilient US macro data and still-sticky inflation. The outlook remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which seem to underpin the US Dollar (USD) and act as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair.
The downside, however, seems cushioned as investors look for fresh cues about the Fed's future rate-hike path, which will help in determining the near-term trajectory for the buck. Hence, the focus will remain on the accompanying monetary policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference. In the meantime, traders opt to wait on the sidelines, leading to a subdued price action around the AUD/USD pair.
Spot prices, meanwhile, move little in reaction to the People's Bank of China's (PBoC) decision to leave benchmark lending rates unchanged at a monthly fixing, matching market expectations. Meanwhile, speculations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) might have already ended its rate-hiking cycle warrant some caution before positioning for an extension of the AUD/USD pair's recent recovery from the 0.6355 area, or the YTD low touched earlier this month.
Techincal levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6455
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|0.6454
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6432
|Daily SMA50
|0.6547
|Daily SMA100
|0.6613
|Daily SMA200
|0.6701
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6474
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6428
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6474
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6378
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6456
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6445
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.643
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6406
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6384
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6476
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6498
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6522
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
