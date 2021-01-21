AUD/USD consolidates in the 0.7750s amid more cautious market feel

  • AUD/USD is off Asia Pacific session highs as markets adopt more of a cautious feel.
  • The pair is still above 0.7750, however, aided by a decent December Aussie jobs report.

AUD/USD moved higher during Thursday’s Asia pacific hours, seemingly deriving something of a boost from a solid December Aussie labour market report, as well as from overarching USD weakness. The pair rallied from around 0.7740 to highs in the 0.7780s but has since come off the boil a little amid a more cautious/mixed feel to trade on the day. At present, the pair trades in the 0.7750s, with gains on the day now standing at only just over 0.1% or around 10 pips.

AUD subdued versus most of its non-USD G10 counterparts

AUD/USD is higher on Thursday on account of the softer US dollar but is not outperforming most of its other G10 counterparts. Indeed, it is hard to argue that broader market sentiment is “risk-on” on Thursday (which would be conducive to AUD outperformance versus it’s G10 peers), given that US equities are barely higher, crude oil markets a little lower, industrial metal prices are mixed and gold a little lower. Typically, one would see AUD outperformance primarily when these risk assets are all rallying together.

Australian labour market data recap

The Australian economy added 50K jobs in December, bang in line with expectations and a slight moderation on the prior month’s more impressive 90K in job gains. But 50K is still a respectable number and 35.7K of these jobs were in full-time employment, so December was a decent month for Australian workers. Meanwhile, the participation rate rose back to record highs at 66.2% as expected and the unemployment rate fell a little more than expected to 6.6% from 6.8% in November, still some ways of pre-Covid-19 levels close to 5%. As employment approaches its pre-Covid-19 levels, the rate of job gains is likely to continue to moderate.

Looking ahead, Capital Economics think “the unemployment rate will continue its descent”, noting that “job vacancies have continued to rise suggesting labour demand remains high, so we expect employment to continue to recover towards pre-virus levels in the months ahead”. The consultancy points out that “the RBA has previously said that a better than expected labour market performance would weaken the case for extending its asset purchases”. “Given that the RBA’s last set of forecasts showed the unemployment rate rising to a new peak of 8% in Q4 of 2020”, CapEco continues, “it’s clear that the labour market has surprised to the upside... (and) on that basis we expect the RBA to end QE when the current purchases end in April”.

AUD/Usd

Overview
Today last price 0.7764
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 0.7748
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7703
Daily SMA50 0.7535
Daily SMA100 0.7355
Daily SMA200 0.7112
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7762
Previous Daily Low 0.7691
Previous Weekly High 0.7806
Previous Weekly Low 0.7665
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7735
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7718
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7705
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7663
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7634
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7776
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7805
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7847

 

 

