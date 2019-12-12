- AUD/USD consolidates the overnight gains to over one-month tops.
- The USD nursed post-FOMC losses and continues to lend some support.
- Persistent uncertainty over a US-China trade deal might cap the upside.
The AUD/USD pair held steady near the 0.6880-85 region through the early European session on Thursday and consolidated the overnight upsurge to over one-month tops.
Having shown some resilience near 100-day SMA, the pair on Wednesday caught some aggressive bids and the intraday positive move got an additional boost on the back a dovish assessment of the latest FOMC monetary policy statement.
Bulls await fresh trade headlines
The Fed, as was widely expected, left interest rates unchanged and indicated that rates would remain on hold. However, the fact that the Fed reiterated its accommodative stance triggered a broad-based US dollar selloff and remained supportive.
The momentum took along some short-term trading stops being place near the 0.6860-65 horizontal zone and further collaborated towards accelerating the bullish rally, albeit persistent US-China trader uncertainty kept a lid on the pair.
It is worth reporting that the US President Donald Trump is yet to decide on the December 15 tariffs, though optimism remains on the back of news that negotiators were laying the groundwork for a preliminary deal to halt the trade war.
However, bulls preferred to wait for a confirmation before placing any fresh bullish bets around the China-proxy Australian dollar, which might further contribute towards capping additional gains for the major, at least for now.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of US Producer Price Index (PPI), which might produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6882
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.6883
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.681
|Daily SMA50
|0.682
|Daily SMA100
|0.6807
|Daily SMA200
|0.6912
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.689
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6804
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6863
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6762
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6929
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6754
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6857
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6837
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6773
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6742
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6914
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6945
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
