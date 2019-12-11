AUD/USD clings to modest gains, comfortably above 0.6800 handle

  • AUD/USD rebounds from the 0.6800 handle, 100-DMA support area.
  • A modest pickup in the USD demand does little to hinder the uptick.
  • The upside is likely to remain limited ahead of the FOMC decision.

The AUD/USD pair regained some positive traction on Wednesday and is currently placed near session tops, around the 0.6820 region.

The pair managed to attract some buying near 100-day SMA, around the 0.6800 round-figure mark and has now recovered a part of the previous session's slide to over one-week lows, despite persistent US-China trade uncertainties.

Bulls shrug off a combination of negative factors

The US-China trade talks showed little progress and conflicting reports on Tuesday further added to the uncertainty ahead of the December 15 deadline for the imposition of additional tariffs on around $156 billion worth Chinese products.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the US President Donald Trump is yet to decide on the December 15 tariffs. The report further added that negotiators are laying the groundwork for a preliminary deal to wind back their trade war.

Meanwhile, the China-proxy Australian dollar seemed rather unaffected and also shrugged off the disappointing release of the Westpac Consumer Sentiment index, which dropped 1.9% in December from +4.5% reported in the previous month.

Even a modest pickup in the US dollar demand, supported by an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, did little to hinder the intraday positive move, albeit further gains are likely to remain limited ahead of the latest FOMC policy decision.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6818
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 0.6813
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6808
Daily SMA50 0.6816
Daily SMA100 0.6808
Daily SMA200 0.6912
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6838
Previous Daily Low 0.68
Previous Weekly High 0.6863
Previous Weekly Low 0.6762
Previous Monthly High 0.6929
Previous Monthly Low 0.6754
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6814
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6823
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6796
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6778
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6757
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6834
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6855
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6873

 

 

