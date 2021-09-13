AUD/USD clings to modest daily gains near 0.7370

- AUD/USD gained traction following a poor performance in the Asian session.
- US Dollar Index reversed its direction after climbing toward 93.00.
- Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed at the start of the week.
The AUD/USD pair closed the previous week in the negative territory and dropped to its lowest level in more than a week at 0.7337 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. Nevertheless, the pair managed to reverse its direction with the greenback struggling to find demand in the second half of the day. As of writing, AUD/USD was up 0.18% on the day at 0.7369.
DXY turns south before reaching 93.00
Earlier in the day, the broad-based USD strength caused AUD/USD to push lower. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the US Dollar Index (DXY) built on Friday's gains and reached its strongest level since late August at 92.88. However, the sharp decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields forced the USD to lose its strength against its major rivals. As of writing, the DXY was virtually unchanged at 92.64 and the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is falling 1.5%.
In the meantime, Wall Street's main indexes are trading mixed after opening decisively higher on Monday and limit AUD/USD's upside. Currently, the S&P 500 Index is up 0.12% and the Nasdaq Composite is down 0.1%.
On Tuesday, the second-quarter House Price Index and the National Bank of Australia's Business Confidence Index for August will be featured in the Australian economic docket. Later in the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for August.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7367
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.7357
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7308
|Daily SMA50
|0.7362
|Daily SMA100
|0.753
|Daily SMA200
|0.7609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.741
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7348
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7469
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7345
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7371
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7386
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7309
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7271
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7396
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7434
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7458
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
