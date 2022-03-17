AUD/USD clings to gains near weekly top, just below mid-0.7300s

- A combination of supporting factors pushed AUD/USD to a fresh weekly high on Thursday.
- Upbeat Australian jobs data underpinned the aussie and extended support amid softer USD.
- Sustained strength beyond the 0.7360-65 region would be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls.
The AUD/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the early North American session and was last seen trading near the weekly high, just below mid-0.7300s.
The pair gained traction for the third successive day on Thursday and has now rallied nearly 200 pips from the monthly low, around the 0.7165 region touched earlier this week. The Australian dollar drew support from the upbeat domestic jobs report, which showed that the unemployment rate dropped to its lowest level since August 2008. The data lifted bets for an early interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia and acted as a tailwind for the Australian dollar.
On the other hand, signs of progress in the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks and hopes for a diplomatic solution to end the war continued undermining demand for the safe-haven US dollar. Apart from this, retreating US Treasury bond yields further weighed on the greenback, which, in turn, provided an additional boost to the AUD/USD pair. That said, the Fed's hawkish outlook, along with mostly better-than-expected US macro releases helped limit losses for the buck.
The Fed on Wednesday announced the start of the policy tightening cycle and hiked its target fund rate for the first time since 2018. The Fed also hinted that it would adopt a more aggressive policy stance to combat high inflation. The so-called dot plot indicated that the Fed could raise interest rates at all the six remaining meetings in 2022. Fed Chair Jerome Powell added that the US central bank could start shrinking its balance sheet as soon as the next meeting in May.
On the economic data front, the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell more than expected to 214K from the previous upwardly revised reading of 229K and pointed to strong demand for workers. Adding to this, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index jumped to 27.4 for March as against expectations for a dip to 15 from 16 in the previous month. Apart from this, an intraday pullback in the equity markets extended some support to the greenback and might cap gains for the AUD/USD pair.
The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for aggressive traders and before positioning for any further appreciating move for the AUD/USD pair. Hence, bulls are likely to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 0.7360-0.7365 region before placing fresh bets. This should pave the way for a move back towards reclaiming the 0.7400 mark en-route the YTD peak, around the 0.7440 region touched earlier this month.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.734
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.70
|Today daily open
|0.7289
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7258
|Daily SMA50
|0.7198
|Daily SMA100
|0.722
|Daily SMA200
|0.7306
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7297
|Previous Daily Low
|0.718
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7441
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7252
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7224
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7213
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7138
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7096
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7331
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7373
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7448
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh weekly high, closes in on 1.1100
EUR/USD continues to push higher on Thursday and trades at its highest level in a week above 1.1070. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the dollar and the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment helps the pair preserve its bullish momentum.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.3100 on cautious BOE
The British pound came under heavy selling pressure after the BOE adopted a cautious tone with regards to futures rate hikes. Additionally, one MPC member voted against Thursday's 25 bps rate increase. GBP/USD was last seen testing 1.3100.
Gold extends recovery toward $1,950
Gold preserves its bullish momentum following Wednesday's rebound and clings to strong daily gains above $1,940. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 1% on the day, providing an additional boost to XAU/USD.
Cryptos undergo profit-taking before continuing relief rally
The uptrend’s continued progress will be vital for the maintenance of the current relief rally as the weekend approaches with a risk that it could be cut short very quickly.
Meta Platforms Inc soars as Instagram adds NFTs to site
FB gained 6.04% during Wednesday’s trading session. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces Instagram will be adding NFTs to its platform.