AUD/USD clings to gains near multi-week tops, just below 0.6900 handle

- Trump’s decision to delay additional tariffs on Chinese products provided a strong boost.
- Surging US bond yields continue to underpin the USD and kept a lid on any further up-move.
- Traders now look forward to the ECB decision/US CPI figure for short-term opportunities.
The AUD/USD pair held on to its strong intraday gains through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed at multi-week tops, around the 0.6885 region.
After the previous session's late pullback, the pair managed to catch some fresh bids on Thursday and remained well supported by encouraging US-China trade developments. The US President Donald Trump announced to delay the decision to impose an extra 5% tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods by two weeks to Oct. 15, which eventually underpinned the China-proxy Australian Dollar.
US-China trade optimism continues to underpin
The move came after China on Wednesday offered to buy more US agricultural products and continued boosting the global risk sentiment, which was evident from a bullish trading sentiment around equity markets and further benefitted perceived riskier currencies - like the Aussie.
Meanwhile, the risk-on mood allowed the US Treasury bond yields to extend its recent positive momentum, pushing the US 10-year yield to one-month highs, which extended some support to the US Dollar and turned out to be the only factor keeping a lid on any strong follow-through up-move, at least for the time being.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the momentum or runs into some fresh supply at higher levels as investors start repositioning for Thursday’s ECB monetary policy decision. This coupled with the release of the US consumer inflation figures will influence the USD price dynamics and contribute toward producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6884
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|0.6863
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6782
|Daily SMA50
|0.6858
|Daily SMA100
|0.6907
|Daily SMA200
|0.7017
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6885
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6848
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6862
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6687
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6871
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6862
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6846
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6809
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6883
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6902
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.692
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.10 ahead of the critical ECB meeting
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10 as tension mounts ahead of the ECB decision. A 10bps rate cut and some QE are probably priced into the euro with high uncertainty.
GBP/USD ignores stark warning and political chaos
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, stable. Released Yellowhammer documents reveal significant economic carnage in case of a no-deal Brexit. US inflation figures are due out later on.
USD/JPY clings to gains near 6-week tops, around 108.00 handle
Fading safe-haven demand continues to weigh on the JPY and fuels the positive momentum. The USD remained well supported by surging US bond yields and contributes to the up-move. Traders now look forward to the ECB decision for some impetus ahead of the US CPI figures.
Gold: Bottoming below 1500s, bears look for a break of 1480
Gold remains heavy despite the bottoming signals below the 1,500s. The August support line has been broken but bears are not committing to short positions, likely as geopolitical uncertainties remain on the boil.
Forex Today: Trump's gesture to China improves the mood ahead of the critical ECB decision
The market mood has improved after US President Donald Trump tweeted that he is delaying the new tariffs on China from October 1 to October 15 as a gesture to China that celebrates its national day on October 1.