AUD/USD clings to gains near 1-1/2 week tops ahead of US retail sales

- AUD/USD catches some fresh bids and breaks out of its recent trading range.
- US-China trade deal optimism, subdued USD demand remains supportive.
- Traders look forward to the US monthly retail sales data for a fresh impetus.
The AUD/USD pair finally broke out of its multi-day-old trading range and jumped to 1-1/2 week tops, around the 0.6930 region in the last hour.
That signing of the much-anticipated phase one trade agreement between the world's two largest economies helped ease the recent concerns about the global growth and boosted investors’ appetite for perceived riskier assets.
Aussie supported by a combination of factors
The risk-on mood was evident from a positive mood around equity markets, which turned out to be one of the key factors that benefitted the China-proxy Australian dollar and assisted the pair to add to last week's late recovery.
The uptick could further be attributed to some technical buying above the very important 200-day SMA, which took along some short-term trading stops being placed near the 0.6920 region and accelerated the move up amid a subdued US dollar demand.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of monthly retail sales data, which should influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6926
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|0.6905
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.693
|Daily SMA50
|0.6869
|Daily SMA100
|0.6838
|Daily SMA200
|0.6889
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6918
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6877
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6959
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6848
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6762
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6902
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6893
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6882
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6859
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6841
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6923
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6941
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6964
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains after upbeat ECB minutes, ahead of retail sales
EUR/USD has extended its gains above 1.1150 after the ECB's meeting minutes were cautiously optimistic on inflation and growth. US retail sales are awaited.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3050 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, stabilizing after disappointing UK data that led to speculation about a BOE rate cut. Doubts about the signed US-Sino trade deal persist.
Cryptos are building the basement for a burst through the roof
Consolidation continues and aims for resolution by early February. Improved global risk perception is holding back prices at key resistance levels. The battle to know how to classify the XRP adds uncertainty to the price.
Gold trades with modest losses, just above $1550 level
Gold traded with a mild negative bias on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous session's positive move, albeit has still managed to hold above $1550 level.
USD/JPY: Bulls gearing up for a move towards multi-month ascending trend-line
Following the previous session's brief pause, the USD/JPY pair regained some positive traction on Thursday and remained well within the striking distance of multi-month tops set earlier this week.