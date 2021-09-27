AUD/USD clings to gains near 0.7275 region, lacks follow-through

- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD and assisted AUD/USD to regain traction.
- Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the greenback and capped gains for the pair.
- Investors now eye US Durable Goods and speeches by FOMC members for a fresh impetus.
The AUD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session, albeit has retreated few pips from daily tops and was last seen hovering near the 0.7270-75 region.
The pair managed to gain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and reversed a major part of Friday's retracement slide from the 0.7315-20 region. The prevalent risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven US dollar and provided a modest lift to the perceived riskier aussie. However, a combination of factors acted as a tailwind for the greenback and capped any meaningful gains for the AUD/USD pair, at least for the time being.
Investors remain worried about risks from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group, especially after a deadline for paying $83.5 million in bond interest passed without any remarks from the company. Apart from this, prospects for an early rate hike by the Fed should help limit any deeper losses for the greenback. It is worth recalling that the Fed's so-called dot plot indicated policymakers' inclination to raise interest rates in 2022.
Meanwhile, the AUD/USD pair, so far, has been struggling to find acceptance, or build on the momentum beyond the 0.7300 mark. This further makes it prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 0.7315-20 region before traders start positioning for any further appreciating move. Market participants now look forward to the release of the US Durable Goods Orders data and speeches by a slew of influential FOMC members for a fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7275
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.7261
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7332
|Daily SMA50
|0.7327
|Daily SMA100
|0.7482
|Daily SMA200
|0.7597
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7317
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7235
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7317
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7266
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7286
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7225
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7189
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7143
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7307
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7353
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7389
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water above 1.1700 amid German vote, weaker dollar
EUR/USD is hovering above 1.1700, better bid amid the dollar weakness, as the risk appetite returns on receding China Evergrande fears and the US stimulus optimism. Germany’s election results show a narrow win for SPDs but a coalition wrangling looms, capping the upside in the pair. US Durable Goods, Lagarde awaited.
GBP/USD licks its wounds below 1.3700 as Brexit underpins UK energy crisis
GBP/USD remains on the back below 1.3700, as Brexit concerns outweigh the market’s optimism. UK PM Johnson to consider using army to overcome petrol crisis, Britain suspends competition laws. Brexit results in workforce problems.
Gold battles $1,760 hurdle as USD pullback fades ahead of US data
Gold floats around $1,760, up 0.50% intraday, during the second consecutive daily upside ahead of Monday’s European session start. In doing so, the metal cheers US dollar weakness amid the risk-on mood.
Huobi to stop servicing Chinese users as China vows strict crackdown on crypto
A few months after the cryptocurrency mining ban in China, the country issued another update last week, reiterating that digital assets are banned and crypto exchanges are prohibited.
US Durable Goods Orders August: Retail Sales have led the way
The US consumer belied predictions that a slowing economy would cut into Retail Sales in August. Instead of falling 0.8% as forecast, sales jumped 0.7%. Sales outside of the production crippled auto sector were even stronger.