AUD/USD clings to daily gains near 0.7270 ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD stays in the positive territory in early American session.
  • US Dollar Index edges lower to 93.20 area on Thursday.
  • Investors await mid-tier macroeconomic data releases from US.

After spending the Asian session in a tight range below 0.7250, the AUD/USD pair gained traction and was last seen rising 0.38% on the day at 0.7272.

Eyes on US data, Evergrande headlines

The positive shift witnessed in market sentiment on Thursday seems to be causing the greenback to lose strength and helps AUD/USD preserve its bullish momentum. Following Wednesday's climb on the back of the US Federal Reserve's hawkish policy outlook, the US Dollar Index is losing 0.25% on the day at 93.20. Meanwhile, the S&P Futures are up 0.5%, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to open higher.

Later in the session, the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and the IHS Markit's preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI reports for September will be featured in the US economic docket.

Earlier in the day, the data from Australia showed that the Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI improved to 57.3 in September from 52 in August. Moreover, the Services PMI edged higher to 46 in the same period from 43.3.

In the meantime, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day that Chinese authorities are asking local governments to prepare for the potential downfall of the Evergrande Group. In case China's second-biggest real-estate firm defaults, safe-haven flows could return to markets and make it difficult for AUD/USD to continue to push higher. 

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7272
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.37
Today daily open 0.7245
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7332
Daily SMA50 0.7332
Daily SMA100 0.7492
Daily SMA200 0.76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7297
Previous Daily Low 0.7222
Previous Weekly High 0.7377
Previous Weekly Low 0.7262
Previous Monthly High 0.7427
Previous Monthly Low 0.7106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7269
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7251
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7213
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.718
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7138
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7287
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7329
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7362

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

