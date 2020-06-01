AUD/USD climbs to multi-month highs above 0.6780 on fresh USD selloff

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD gained traction during American trading hours and rose above 0.6780.
  • Broad-based selling pressure surrounding USD fuels the pair's rally.
  • Major equity indexes trade in the positive territory after opening in the red.

The AUD/USD pair started the week on a positive note and rose to its highest level since late-January at 0.6777 in the early trading hours of the European session and went into a consolidation phase.

With the selling pressure surrounding the greenback intensifying during the American session, the pair gained traction and renewed its multi-month tops above 0.6780. As of writing, the pair was up 1.75% on a daily basis at 0.6783.

Earlier in the day, the upbeat Manufacturing PMI data from China, which showed an ongoing expansion in the sector, helped the AUD gather strength against its rivals.

In the second half of the day, the US Dollar Index (DXY) started to push lower after the Manufacturing PMI data published by both the ISM and the IHS Markit showed an improvement in May. Moreover, despite the widespread unrest in major US cities, Wall Street's main indexes erased early losses and moved into the positive territory on Monday to reflect a risk-on environment. At the time of press, the DXY was down 0.47% on the day at 97.85.

Eyes on RBA

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will release its monetary policy statement and announce its interest rate decision

Previewing the RBA meeting, "recent RBA commentary suggests outcomes are better than the Bank's central forecast but below the optimistic scenario," noted RBA analysts. "This gives the RBA time to assess developments till September which is when most fiscal measures are anticipated to roll off."

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6763
Today Daily Change 0.0098
Today Daily Change % 1.47
Today daily open 0.6665
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6523
Daily SMA50 0.636
Daily SMA100 0.6482
Daily SMA200 0.6658
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6683
Previous Daily Low 0.6612
Previous Weekly High 0.6683
Previous Weekly Low 0.6519
Previous Monthly High 0.6683
Previous Monthly Low 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6656
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6639
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6624
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6582
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6552
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6695
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6725
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6766

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD resumes advance following dismal US data

EUR/USD resumes advance following dismal US data

EUR/USD trades well above the 1.1100 threshold after the ISM Manufacturing PMI missed the market’s expectations, printing at 43.1 in May. European figures improved from record lows, but contractions still worrisome in the region.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD runs beyond 1.2400, flirts with 4-week highs

GBP/USD runs beyond 1.2400, flirts with 4-week highs

GBP/USD extends its advance as US data missed the market’s expectations while UK manufacturing output improved in May as lockdown restrictions started to ease.

GBP/USD News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Pointing beyond the Moon

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Pointing beyond the Moon

XRP remains on the sidelines, although it could join the bullish run. The crypto market is starting to remind us of times gone by, with dazzling rises across the crypto board that draw the public's attention.

Read more

Gold: Dip-buying should help limit any meaningful slide

Gold: Dip-buying should help limit any meaningful slide

Gold extended its steady intraday pullback from over one-week tops and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1730 region.

Gold News

WTI consolidates around $35.50 amid OPEC+ output cuts extension hopes

WTI consolidates around $35.50 amid OPEC+ output cuts extension hopes

WTI (July futures on Nymex) is posting small losses in the European session, extending its upside consolidation phase from three-month tops of 35.89, reached in early Asia.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures