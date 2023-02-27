Share:
  • AUD/USD capped its downfall on risk-on sentiment and mixed US data.
  • Durable Good Orders and Pending Home Sales showed mixed readings.
  • Fed’s Jefferson commented that tackling inflation to the 2% target would not be easy.
  • AUD/USD Price Analysis: To continue its downtrend as it stays below 0.6825.

The AUD/USD trims some of its earlier losses though it remains below the 0.6800 figure after posting a daily high of 0.6743 as the week begins. Dismal economic data in the United States (US) and risk appetite improvement are two reasons that weighed on the US Dollar (USD) and boosted the Australian Dollar (AUD). At the time of writing, the AUD/USD exchanges hands at 0.6739, slightly above its opening price.

Wall Street continues to trade in the green despite a bad Durable Goods Orders report for January in the United States (US). Durable orders plunged -4.5%, vs. a 5.1% gain in December. Excluding Transportation, also known as core orders, rose 0.7% against a no change.

Further data in the US showed an improvement in Pending Home Sales, with the YoY reading sliding less than the -33.9% estimated to -24.1%. On a monthly basis, sales jumped 8.1% vs. expectations of 1%. Pending Home sales have posted two straight reports above zero for the first time since 2020.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US Dollar value in relation to six currencies, fell 0.52% to 104.725, reversing gains from last Friday driven by an increase in the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation indicator, the Core PCE. After data on goods orders, the DXY decreased from approximately 105.100 to current quotations.

In the meantime, speculations that the Fed will tighten monetary conditions still after Governor Phillip Jefferson noted that inflation is too high and reiterated the Fed’s commitment to getting back (inflation) to 2%. He added that “under no illusion,” it will be easy to get inflation back to 2%.

What to watch?

AUD/USD Technical analysis

The AUD/USD downtrend remains in play once the pair collapsed below the 200 and 100-day EMAs, at 0.6857 and 0.6825, respectively. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) accelerated its downtrend but is shy of reaching oversold conditions. This means there is enough room for AUD/USD sellers to drag prices down. Therefore, the AUD/USD first support would be 0.6700, followed by December’s 20 low of 0.6629, ahead of 0.6600.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.674
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 0.6727
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.693
Daily SMA50 0.6893
Daily SMA100 0.6726
Daily SMA200 0.6801
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6824
Previous Daily Low 0.6719
Previous Weekly High 0.6921
Previous Weekly Low 0.6719
Previous Monthly High 0.7143
Previous Monthly Low 0.6688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6759
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6784
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6689
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6651
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6584
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6795
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6862
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.69

 

 

