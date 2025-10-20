TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

AUD/USD climbs amid US-China trade optimism, Fed rate cut expectations

  • The Australian Dollar rises slightly against the US Dollar, supported by improving trade sentiment between the US and China.
  • Hopes of renewed bilateral dialogue benefit China-linked assets, to which the Australian economy is highly exposed.
  • Markets are almost certain that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in October.
AUD/USD climbs amid US-China trade optimism, Fed rate cut expectations
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

AUD/USD appreciates by 0.35% on Monday, trading around 0.6520 at the time of writing. The pair benefits from a mild return in risk appetite, fueled by the prospect of easing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Recent comments from US President Donald Trump, saying that high tariffs are “not sustainable,” have revived hopes of a potential compromise. The White House leader confirmed that a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping remains scheduled in South Korea later this month. These positive signals are being interpreted as a de-escalation in the trade conflict, which had recently been reignited by new reciprocal tariffs.

The improved tone in US-China relations is good news for the Australian economy, which depends heavily on commodity exports to China. However, the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 4.8% YoY in the third quarter, down from 5.2% in the previous quarter. On a quarterly basis, growth stood at 1.1%, slightly above expectations.

In the United States, the US Dollar (USD) remains subdued as investors focus on the release of the delayed Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for September, postponed due to the ongoing US government shutdown. This budget deadlock reinforces expectations of a monetary easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets have fully priced in a 25-basis-point rate cut in October, with a high chance of another reduction by December. This outlook, combined with improving global trade sentiment, supports the Australian Dollar (AUD) for now, although China’s weaker growth momentum could limit its upside potential in the medium term.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.03%0.07%-0.02%0.06%-0.33%-0.42%-0.23%
EUR0.03%0.10%-0.02%0.09%-0.29%-0.40%-0.19%
GBP-0.07%-0.10%-0.10%-0.02%-0.41%-0.50%-0.29%
JPY0.02%0.02%0.10%0.09%-0.29%-0.45%-0.20%
CAD-0.06%-0.09%0.02%-0.09%-0.33%-0.50%-0.28%
AUD0.33%0.29%0.41%0.29%0.33%-0.11%0.10%
NZD0.42%0.40%0.50%0.45%0.50%0.11%0.21%
CHF0.23%0.19%0.29%0.20%0.28%-0.10%-0.21%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD treads water around 1.1650

EUR/USD treads water around 1.1650

EUR/USD is treading water around 1.1650 on Monday after snapping a three-day winning streak on Friday. A brighter risk mood is helping the pair stay afloat, but buyers are still a bit wary after S&P Global Ratings cut France’s credit rating to A+ from AA-.

GBP/USD looks offered near 1.3400

GBP/USD looks offered near 1.3400

GBP/USD starts the week on the back foot, slipping toward 1.3400 as the US Dollar holds firm against its peers. The pair remains under mild pressure on Monday, with traders eyeing Wednesday’s UK inflation data for the next potential catalyst.

Gold advances to daily highs near $4,360

Gold advances to daily highs near $4,360

Gold extends its daily recovery and trades around the $4,360 mark per troy ounce, hitting fresh daily highs. The strong bounce in the precious metal comes in response to unabated uncertainty around US–China trade relations and rising bets for a dovish Fed stance.

Geoff Kendrick, analyst at Standard Chartered: “Bitcoin’s target of $500,000 by end-2028 is 100% achievable”

Geoff Kendrick, analyst at Standard Chartered: “Bitcoin’s target of $500,000 by end-2028 is 100% achievable”

Geoffrey Kendrick is the Global Head of Digital Assets Research at Standard Chartered. Kendrick met FXStreet during the European Blockchain Convention a few days after a record crypto crash wiped out over $19 billion in leveraged positions. While the episode flags the market’s volatile nature, Kendrick says that the long-term drivers remain favorable and thus higher prices for the major crypto assets can be expected.

Five fundamentals for the week: Markets focus on trade and US inflation figures

Five fundamentals for the week: Markets focus on trade and US inflation figures

Will the US and China find a way to resolve trade issues? Will the US government reopen? These issues weigh on investors’ minds, but at least some economic data is coming this week. 

Geoff Kendrick, analyst at Standard Chartered: “Bitcoin’s target of $500,000 by end-2028 is 100% achievable”

Geoff Kendrick, analyst at Standard Chartered: “Bitcoin’s target of $500,000 by end-2028 is 100% achievable”

Fundamentals in the crypto market remain strong despite the recent correction, Standard Chartered’s global head of digital assets Research Geoffrey Kendrick says. Institutional adoption is still in its early stages and will continue to grow, bringing more stability but also shifting market dynamics.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers