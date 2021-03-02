AUD/USD climbs above 0.7800 as DXY pulls away from multi-week highs

- AUD/USD gained traction after dropping to 0.7750 area.
- RBA left its policy rate unchanged at 0.1% as expected.
- US Dollar Index erased majority of daily gains ahead of American session.
The AUD/USD pair stayed relatively quiet during the first half of the day and traded in a relatively tight range around 0.7750. With the USD starting to lose its strength ahead of the American session, however, the pair gained traction and was last seen rising 0.43% on the day at 0.7803.
Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its policy rate unchanged at 0.1% as expected. In its policy statement, the RBA noted that it will not hike the policy rate until inflation is sustainably within the 2-3% target range. Moreover, the RBA reiterated that it's prepared to make adjustments to its asset purchases in response to changing market conditions. Nevertheless, the market reaction remained relatively muted.
DXY pulls away from highs as risk flows return
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index continued to edge higher after closing in the positive territory on Monday and touched its best level in nearly a month at 91.39 on Tuesday before losing its momentum. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.1% at 91.13.
In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases, a positive shift witnessed in market sentiment seems to be making it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength. Reflecting the improving market mood, Germany DAX and the UK's FTSE 100 indexes both gain around 0.6%. Additionally, the S&P 500 Futures, which was down 0.5% earlier in the day, is now losing 0.2%.
Later in the session, the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index and the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index data from the US will be looked upon for fresh catalysts.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7803
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|0.7773
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7761
|Daily SMA50
|0.7719
|Daily SMA100
|0.7506
|Daily SMA200
|0.7292
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7787
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7706
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8008
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7692
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7756
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7737
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7723
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7674
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7642
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7805
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7837
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7886
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to 1.20 amid worsening mood, mediocre EZ inflation
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.20, extending its losses. The US dollar is benefiting from the risk-averse mood and high US yields. Eurozone core inflation came out at 0.9% yearly in February, as expected and a subdued level in general.
GBP/USD falls below 1.39 amid speculation about the UK's budget
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.39 as the dollar gains ground. Speculation is mounting ahead of the UK Chancellor's budget presentation on Wednesday, with tax hikes on the cards.
XAU/USD recovers from multi-month lows, remains vulnerable
Gold staged a modest intraday bounce from multi-month lows amid a softer risk tone. Slightly oversold conditions extended some support to the safe-haven commodity. The attempted recovery might still be seen as an opportunity for bearish traders.
Cardano: Bulls need to take a breather before a 100% upswing to $2.08
Cardano price shows resilient bulls pushing the coin to new all-time highs regularly. Now, a 10% to 15% pullback seems to be coming ADA’s way before a 100% bull rally. This bull rally will put Cardano price at a new all-time high of $2.08.
US Dollar Index moves to 4-week highs near 91.30
The greenback adds to recent gains above the 91.00 mark and record fresh multi-week highs when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).