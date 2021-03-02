AUD/USD climbs above 0.7800 as DXY pulls away from multi-week highs

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD gained traction after dropping to 0.7750 area.
  • RBA left its policy rate unchanged at 0.1% as expected.
  • US Dollar Index erased majority of daily gains ahead of American session.

The AUD/USD pair stayed relatively quiet during the first half of the day and traded in a relatively tight range around 0.7750. With the USD starting to lose its strength ahead of the American session, however, the pair gained traction and was last seen rising 0.43% on the day at 0.7803.

Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its policy rate unchanged at 0.1% as expected. In its policy statement, the RBA noted that it will not hike the policy rate until inflation is sustainably within the 2-3% target range. Moreover, the RBA reiterated that it's prepared to make adjustments to its asset purchases in response to changing market conditions. Nevertheless, the market reaction remained relatively muted.

DXY pulls away from highs as risk flows return

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index continued to edge higher after closing in the positive territory on Monday and touched its best level in nearly a month at 91.39 on Tuesday before losing its momentum. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.1% at 91.13.

In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases, a positive shift witnessed in market sentiment seems to be making it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength. Reflecting the improving market mood, Germany DAX and the UK's FTSE 100 indexes both gain around 0.6%. Additionally, the S&P 500 Futures, which was down 0.5% earlier in the day, is now losing 0.2%.

Later in the session, the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index and the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index data from the US will be looked upon for fresh catalysts.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7803
Today Daily Change 0.0030
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 0.7773
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7761
Daily SMA50 0.7719
Daily SMA100 0.7506
Daily SMA200 0.7292
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7787
Previous Daily Low 0.7706
Previous Weekly High 0.8008
Previous Weekly Low 0.7692
Previous Monthly High 0.8008
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7756
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7737
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7723
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7674
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7642
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7805
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7837
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7886

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls to 1.20 amid worsening mood, mediocre EZ inflation

EUR/USD falls to 1.20 amid worsening mood, mediocre EZ inflation

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.20, extending its losses. The US dollar is benefiting from the risk-averse mood and high US yields. Eurozone core inflation came out at 0.9% yearly in February, as expected and a subdued level in general.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls below 1.39 amid speculation about the UK's budget

GBP/USD falls below 1.39 amid speculation about the UK's budget

GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.39 as the dollar gains ground. Speculation is mounting ahead of the UK Chancellor's budget presentation on Wednesday, with tax hikes on the cards. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD recovers from multi-month lows, remains vulnerable

XAU/USD recovers from multi-month lows, remains vulnerable

Gold staged a modest intraday bounce from multi-month lows amid a softer risk tone. Slightly oversold conditions extended some support to the safe-haven commodity. The attempted recovery might still be seen as an opportunity for bearish traders.

Gold news

Cardano: Bulls need to take a breather before a 100% upswing to $2.08

Cardano: Bulls need to take a breather before a 100% upswing to $2.08

Cardano price shows resilient bulls pushing the coin to new all-time highs regularly. Now, a 10% to 15% pullback seems to be coming ADA’s way before a 100% bull rally. This bull rally will put Cardano price at a new all-time high of $2.08.

Read more

US Dollar Index moves to 4-week highs near 91.30

US Dollar Index moves to 4-week highs near 91.30

The greenback adds to recent gains above the 91.00 mark and record fresh multi-week highs when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures