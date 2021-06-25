AUD/USD climbs above 0.7600 on renewed USD weakness

- AUD/USD rose to its highest level in more than a week on Friday.
- US Dollar Index edges lower toward 91.50 in the early American session.
- Annual Core PCE Price Index in US rose to 3.4% in May.
The AUD/USD pair regained its traction in the early American session on Friday and reached its highest level in eight days at 0.7614. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.7610, rising 0.4% on a daily basis.
DXY turns south after US data
The renewed selling pressure surrounding the greenback seems to be allowing AUD/USD to gather bullish momentum ahead of the weekend. The monthly data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Friday that the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose to 3.4% on a yearly basis in May. This reading came in line with analysts' estimate and eased concerns over the inflation outlook, triggering a USD selloff.
At the moment, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is down 0.23% on the day at 91.60. Other data from the US revealed that Personal Spending remained unchanged in May while Personal Income contracted by 2% on a monthly basis.
Later in the session, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index for June will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
In the meantime, US stocks futures cling to modest daily gains, suggesting Wall Street's main indexes could open modestly higher.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.761
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|0.7584
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7666
|Daily SMA50
|0.7722
|Daily SMA100
|0.7721
|Daily SMA200
|0.756
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7593
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7564
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7727
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7477
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7892
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7674
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7582
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7575
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7568
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7552
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7539
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7596
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7609
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7625
