AUD/USD climbs above 0.7350 ahead of US PMI data

- AUD/USD is edging higher at the start of the week.
- US Dollar Index stays below 92.00 following Friday's rebound.
- Focus shifts to Markit and ISM Manufacturing PMI data from US.
The AUD/USD pair lost its traction on Friday and ended up closing the week flat. After staying relatively quiet during the Asian trading hours on Monday, the pair started to edge higher supported by the upbeat market mood. As of writing, AUD/USD was up 0.2% on the day at 0.7358.
Earlier in the day, the data from Australia showed that the AiG Performance of Manufacturing Index declined to 60.8 in July from 63.2 in June while the Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI fell to 56.9 from 58.6. Additionally, the ANZ Job Advertisements contracted by 0.5% after rising by 1.5% in June.
USD weakens modestly ahead of PMI data
The mixed macroeconomic data releases failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction but the positive shift witnessed in market sentiment helped the AUD find demand during the European session. Currently, the S&P Futures and the Nasdaq Futures both gain more than 0.3% and the US Dollar Index is posting small daily losses at 91.96.
Later in the session, the ISM will release the US Manufacturing PMI report for July. The headline PMI is expected to arrive at 60.9. However, investors will pay close attention to the Prices Paid component of the survey and a stronger-than-expected reading could provide a boost to the USD in the second half of the day and vice versa.
On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its monetary policy decisions.
Previewing this event, "following the RBA’s meeting in July, we have affirmed our view that the conditions for rate hikes are unlikely to be met until at least late 2023," said UOB Group economist Lee Sure Ann. "Meanwhile, we expect its QE program to be extended again in November, with a further reduction in the pace of purchases likely."
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7358
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.7345
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7415
|Daily SMA50
|0.7556
|Daily SMA100
|0.7635
|Daily SMA200
|0.7599
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7405
|Previous Daily Low
|0.733
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7415
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7359
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7376
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7315
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7285
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.724
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.739
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7435
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7465
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
