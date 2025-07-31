1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We highlighted two days ago (29 Jul, spot at 0.6525) that the recent “buildup in upward momentum had dissipated, and there are early signs of building downward momentum.” We were of the view that AUD “is likely to edge lower, potentially reaching 0.6480.” Rather than edging lower, AUD plunged below 0.6480 yesterday, reaching a low of 0.6427. Momentum continues to build, and AUD could potentially break below 0.6405 and test June’s low, near 0.6375. To maintain the momentum buildup, AUD must hold below 0.6520 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 0.6570 yesterday)."

24-HOUR VIEW: "Our view of range-trading yesterday was incorrect, as AUD dropped sharply to a low of 0.6427. Strong momentum is likely to lead to further weakness, but the oversold conditions suggest any decline may not reach 0.6405 (with minor support at 0.6420). Resistance levels are 0.6465 and 0.6485."

Strong momentum is likely to lead to further weakness; oversold conditions suggest Australian Dollar (AUD) may not reach 0.6405. In the longer run, momentum continues to build; AUD could potentially break below 0.6405 and test June’s low, near 0.6375, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.