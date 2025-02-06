1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “In our update from Tuesday (04 Feb, spot at 0.6215), we highlighted that the recent ‘buildup in downward momentum has largely faded.’ We expected AUD to ‘trade in a range, probably between 0.6080 and 0.6310.’ AUD edged higher to a high of 0.6296 yesterday (Wednesday). Upward momentum is beginning to build, and if AUD closes above 0.6310, it could trigger an advance to 0.6355. The chance of AUD closing above 0.6310 will increase in the coming days as long as 0.6200 (‘strong support’ level) is not breached.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “We noted yesterday that ‘there has been an increase in momentum, and today, a break above 0.6265 will not be surprising.’ However, we indicated that ‘overbought conditions suggest any further advance is unlikely to reach the major resistance at 0.6310.’ Our view was not wrong, as AUD rose to 0.6296, closing at 0.6285 (+0.45%). While conditions remain overbought, AUD could edge higher and test 0.6310 today. A sustained rise above this level seems unlikely. On the downside, support levels are at 0.6265 and 0.6245.”

While conditions remain overbought, AUD could edge higher and test 0.6310. A sustained rise above this level is unlikely. In the longer run, If AUD closes above 0.6310, it could trigger an advance to 0.6355, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

