AUD/USD bulls stampeed despite hawkish Fed, Aussie jobs eyed

- AUD/USD bulls take charge despite hawkish Fed.
- AUD/USD traders await the Aussie jobs data for more volatility.
AUD/USD at 0.7173, is ending the day around 0.95% higher after travelling from 0.7092 and 0.7177 over the build-up and around the Federal Reserve event.
The AUD ended a choppy session firm despite an uber hawkish Fed. Treasury yields rose across the curve after the Fed announced an acceleration of tapering and a dot plot showing a more aggressive rate hike outlook. ''Expect this selling pressure to flow through to local rates markets at open before attention turns to RBA’s Lowe later this morning,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
The hawkish message from a faster taper was amplified by significant upward revisions to the dot plot. However, much of what was announced had already been priced in and the US dollar turned on a dime and ended the day lower. For instance, the removal of “transitory” and the doubling of the taper had already been fully expected. What was unexpected, the dots were particularly striking. The median dot signals that there is expected to be three hikes next year, one more than previously indicated.
Meanwhile, investors moved back over toward risk-on assets after the Fed announcement, with US stocks reversing earlier losses to touch a session high. This supported the Aussie, setting it up for a positive start for what could be another busy day. Markets have become more optimistic that Omicron will not impede the global economic recovery.
Additionally, analysts at ANZ bank explained that ''pledges from China to support economic growth also helped alleviate some of the fears. Markets now expect further monetary policy easing in China after the People’s Bank of China said it will reduce bank reserve requirements.''
Meanwhile, traders are waiting for the Reserve Bank of Australia, Governor Phillip Lowe, will speak. Also, we will have the Aussie jobs data. A big gain in employment seems inevitable in November, analysts at ANZ bank said.
''Just how big is the question.''
''We expect a rise of 240k but the range of forecasts is wide. The impact on the unemployment rate will depend on how quickly participation picks up compared with employment. Our pick is 5.0%, down from 5.2% in October, but it could go either way.''
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.717
|Today Daily Change
|0.0067
|Today Daily Change %
|0.94
|Today daily open
|0.7103
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7155
|Daily SMA50
|0.7308
|Daily SMA100
|0.731
|Daily SMA200
|0.7478
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7137
|Previous Daily Low
|0.709
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7188
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6995
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7108
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7119
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7082
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7062
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7035
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.713
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7157
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7177
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, approaches 1.1300
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound.
GBP/USD recovers to mid-1.3200s as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and turned positive on the day near 1.3250. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, approaches 1.1300
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?