- AUD/USD rises to the highest since January 16, 0.6922 becomes the latest top in nearly five months.
- Risk-tone gains a boost after US President seems to step back from earlier threat on combating the riots.
- Aussie flashed upbeat figures, Housing figures, RBA’s Bullock and Q1 GDP will be the key, for now.
AUD/USD rises to 0.6915, intraday high of 0.6923, amid the recently high risk-on mood in the market during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair probes the highest since January 16, 2020, amid risk-positive news from the US as well as upbeat Aussie PMI data.
Australia’s AiG Performance of Construction Index for May rose beyond 21.6 previous to 24.9 whereas Commonwealth bank Services PMI grew past-25.5 forecast to 26.9. Further, the Commonwealth Bank’s Composite PMI also crossed 26.4 prior with a 28.1 mark.
Other than the data, news from Axios that US President Donald Trump is stepping back from the earlier threat to use military power in full form to tame the riots seems to have boosted the market’s risk-on sentiment.
As a result, the US 10-year Treasury yields gain 1.5 basis points (bps) to 0.698% whereas Japan’s NIKKEI gains over 2.0% to 22,795 amid the initial minutes of Tokyo open on Wednesday.
It should also be noted that the US health official’s cautious optimism surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine as well as hopes of economic restart and weak US dollar also pleases the Aussie bulls.
Having said that, traders are gearing up for the first quarter (Q1) Australian GDP, up for publishing at 01:30 GMT. While forecasts suggest a drop of 0.3% in QoQ GDP figures versus the 0.5% previous expansion, any downbeat readings may give reasons to the bears to enter at multi-day high levels.
Technical analysis
A sustained rise past-0.6900 enables the pair to aim for January 16 top near 0.6935 ahead of targeting 0.7000 round-figure. On the contrary, overbought RSI signals a pullback towards the early-January low near 0.6850, a break of which can recall February tops near 0.6775.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6914
|Today Daily Change
|18 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26%
|Today daily open
|0.6896
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6565
|Daily SMA50
|0.6398
|Daily SMA100
|0.6481
|Daily SMA200
|0.6658
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6899
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6774
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6683
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6519
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6372
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6851
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6822
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6814
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6731
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6689
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6939
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6981
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7064
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls keep the reins above 0.6900 ahead of Aussie Q1 GDP
AUD/USD rises to 0.6915, intraday high of 0.6923, amid the recently high risk-on mood in the market during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair probes the highest since January 16, 2020, amid risk-positive news from the US as well as upbeat Aussie PMI data.
USD/JPY: Bulls retrace steepest rise in 11 weeks above 108.50
USD/JPY eases from 23-day high to 108.65 during the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Wednesday. Having earlier cheered the broad risk-on sentiment, the pair bulls seem to catch a breather amid mixed macros and a lack of major data.
Lower Oil prices will weigh on energy states
The coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it continue to wreak havoc on the global economy. The latest International Monetary Fund forecast calls for global GDP to decline 3% in 2020, slightly better than our forecast of -3.8%.
XAU/USD finds resistance near $1,745, drops toward $1,730
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since May 21st at $1,745 on Tuesday but made a sharp U-turn during the American session. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was trading at $1,732, losing 0.45% on a daily basis.
WTI: Upside momentum fades around $37.00 despite API inventory draw
WTI eases from a three-month high of $37.17 at the end of the four-day winning streak. The energy benchmark paid a little heed to the price-positive weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).