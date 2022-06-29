- AUD/USD trimmed a part of its intraday losses to a two-week low, though lacked follow-through.
- Sliding US bond yields acted as a headwind for the USD and offered some support to the major.
- Recession fears capped the upside for the risk-sensitive aussie ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
The AUD/USD pair stalled its intraday decline near the 0.6960 area and recovered a few pips from a two-week low touched earlier this Wednesday. The pair was last seen trading just below the 0.6900 mark, still down nearly 0.20% for the day.
A fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields provided a headwind for the US dollar which failed to capitalize on its modest uptick, and was, in turn, seen as a key factor that offered support to the AUD/USD pair. That said, growing worries about a possible recession continued weighing on investors' sentiment and acted as a headwind for the risk-sensitive aussie.
Traders also seemed reluctant to engage ahead of the key event risk - Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the ECB forum in Sintra. Market participants remain divided about the prospects for more aggressive Fed rate hikes. Hence, Powell's comments will be scrutinized for clues about the policy tightening path.
This will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the AUD/USD pair. From a technical perspective, spot prices bounced from the vicinity of the monthly swing low, making it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the 0.6850 region before positioning for any further depreciating move.
Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop still seems tilted in favour of bearish traders, suggesting that any attempted recovery move runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. The AUD/USD pair remains vulnerable to sliding further beyond the YTD low, around the 0.6830-0.6825 region touched in May, and aims to test the 0.6900 round-figure mark.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6888
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|0.6905
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7037
|Daily SMA50
|0.7072
|Daily SMA100
|0.7208
|Daily SMA200
|0.7229
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6965
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6903
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6997
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6868
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6927
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6941
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6884
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6862
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6822
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6946
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6986
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7008
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
