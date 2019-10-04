AUD/USD: Better bid despite weak rebound in Aussie retail sales

AUD/USD is keeping gains despite the weaker-than-expected Aussie retail sales data.

The pair may extend gains on dovish Federal Reserve expectations.

RBA's Financial Stability Report cites housing market as key risk to economy.

AUD/USD is keeping gains despite the weaker-than-expected Aussie macro data released soon before press time

Consumer spending, as represented by August retail sales, came in at 0.4%, narrowly missing the expected 0.5% rise, having dropped by 0.1% in August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed.

So far, the weaker-than-expected rebound in retail sales has not had any negative impact on the Aussie dollar. As of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading around 0.6750 – don just five pips from the session high of 0.6756 seen before the retail sales release.

Aussie’s resilience could be associated with the increased odds of an October Federal Reserve rate cut.

Also, Reserve Bank of Australia’s Financial Stability Review, also released at 01:30 GMT, offered little negative surprises. The report cited housing market, uptick in the jobless rate and the slowdown in the income growth as key risks to Australia’s economy. All these negatives are generally accepted and priced in by now.

Looking ahead, the AUD/USD pair may continue to rise, having charted a bullish Doji reversal pattern on the daily chart earlier this week. Also, the dovish Fed expectations will likely keep the pair better bid.

Technical levels

AUD/USD Overview Today last price 0.6753 Today Daily Change 0.0011 Today Daily Change % 0.16 Today daily open 0.6742 Trends Daily SMA20 0.6801 Daily SMA50 0.679 Daily SMA100 0.6874 Daily SMA200 0.6989 Levels Previous Daily High 0.6754 Previous Daily Low 0.6702 Previous Weekly High 0.6806 Previous Weekly Low 0.6738 Previous Monthly High 0.6895 Previous Monthly Low 0.6687 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6734 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6722 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6711 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.668 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6659 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6764 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6785 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6816





