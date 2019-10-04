AUD/USD: Better bid despite weak rebound in Aussie retail sales

- AUD/USD is keeping gains despite the weaker-than-expected Aussie retail sales data.
- The pair may extend gains on dovish Federal Reserve expectations.
- RBA's Financial Stability Report cites housing market as key risk to economy.
AUD/USD is keeping gains despite the weaker-than-expected Aussie macro data released soon before press time
Consumer spending, as represented by August retail sales, came in at 0.4%, narrowly missing the expected 0.5% rise, having dropped by 0.1% in August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed.
So far, the weaker-than-expected rebound in retail sales has not had any negative impact on the Aussie dollar. As of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading around 0.6750 – don just five pips from the session high of 0.6756 seen before the retail sales release.
Aussie’s resilience could be associated with the increased odds of an October Federal Reserve rate cut.
Also, Reserve Bank of Australia’s Financial Stability Review, also released at 01:30 GMT, offered little negative surprises. The report cited housing market, uptick in the jobless rate and the slowdown in the income growth as key risks to Australia’s economy. All these negatives are generally accepted and priced in by now.
Looking ahead, the AUD/USD pair may continue to rise, having charted a bullish Doji reversal pattern on the daily chart earlier this week. Also, the dovish Fed expectations will likely keep the pair better bid.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6753
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|0.6742
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6801
|Daily SMA50
|0.679
|Daily SMA100
|0.6874
|Daily SMA200
|0.6989
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6754
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6702
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6806
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6738
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6687
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6734
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6711
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.668
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6659
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6764
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6785
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6816
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after a plunge in US Non-Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has risen toward 1.10 after US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI plummeted to 52.6 points, the worst in three years. Fears of a recession and further monetary stimulus weigh on the dollar.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2330 amid fresh political headlines
GBP/USD stays modestly changed after a positive day. Increasing support for the UK PM’s Brexit deal, challenges to the USD support the Cable. Eyes on the Brexit/political headlines, US data, and Fedspeak.
USD/JPY: ISM services sent pair to fresh one month low, now markets await NFP
The USD/JPY pair extended losses and fell from 107.05 to 106.48 to mark a fresh one month low on ISM services. US stock markets recovered off their lows on Thursday - All eyes on US jobs data.
Gold Breaking above resistance after miserable ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
Fears of a US recession are growing after ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the Non-Manufacturing sector has dropped to 52.6 points in September – the worst in three years – and indicating a slowdown in America's largest sector.
US NFP Preview: Gathered clouds
NFP are predicted to rise by 145,000 in September following August’s 130,000 gain. The unemployment rate should be unchanged at 3.7%. Average hourly earnings will rise 0.3% on the month and 3.2% on the year as in Aug.