AUD/USD bears trying hard to keep reins below 0.7000, US/China inflation eyed

- AUD/USD extends Tuesday’s downbeat performance, stays pressured around intraday low.
- Fears of economic slowdown, pre-inflation anxiety weigh on the risk-barometer pair.
- Aussie NAB data failed to impress bulls amid downbeat equities, rebound in yields.
- Firmer China CPI may offer intermediate help but US inflation is crucial amid strong jobs report, hawkish Fedspeak.
AUD/USD remains depressed around the intraday low near 0.6955 as sellers keep reins for the second consecutive day ahead of the key US inflation data. In addition to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), headline inflation numbers from Australia’s key customer China also adds to the pre-data caution. Additionally, fears of economic slowdown and the hawkish Fed bets are extra catalysts that weigh on the Aussie pair during the early Asian session on Wednesday.
Market sentiment turned sour after the firmer US data joined Russia’s further tightening of energy supplies, which in turn weighed on the AUD/USD prices during the European session on Tuesday.
That said, US Nonfarm Productivity improved to -4.6% during the second quarter (Q2), -4.7% expected and -7.4% prior, whereas the Unit Labor Cost increased to 10.8% from 12.7% prior and 9.5% market consensus during the said period. On Tuesday, Russia reportedly suspended oil flows via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline, amid transit payment issues.
It’s worth noting that Fed's St. Louis president James Bullard said on Tuesday, per Reuters, that he wants rates at 4% by the end of the year. This joins recently firmer interest rate futures suggesting nearly 70% odds favoring the 75 basis points (bps) of a Fed rate hike in September.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields regained upside momentum while closing the day around 2.779% while the Wall Street benchmarks also posted losses by the day’s end.
Earlier on Tuesday, National Australia Bank’s Business Conditions and Business Confidence data for July printed upbeat results as the former rose to 20, versus 15 market consensus and 13 prior. Further, Business Confidence matched 7 forecasts while rising past 1 prior. On the contrary, Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for August eased to 81.2, below 83.8 prior. Also, China marked a 20.1% YoY gain in passenger car sales during July, per china auto industry body CPCA.
Looking forward, AUD/USD may witness an intermediate rebound should China’s CPI and Producer Price Index (PPI) data for July match upbeat forecasts. However, major attention will be given to the US CPI, expected to ease to 8.7% from 9.1% on YoY, as well as the CPI ex Food & Energy which is likely to rise from 5.9% to 6.1%. Given the hawkish expectations from the Core CPI, the US dollar may witness further upside in case of the firmer inflation print.
Also read: US CPI Preview: It is the hard core that counts, five scenarios for critical inflation data
Technical analysis
AUD/USD holds onto the pullback from a downward sloping resistance line from April 20, close to 0.7015 by the press time. The same joins the impending bear cross of the MACD and steady RSI to direct sellers towards the 50-DMA retest, around 0.6850 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.696
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37%
|Today daily open
|0.6986
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6906
|Daily SMA50
|0.6951
|Daily SMA100
|0.7101
|Daily SMA200
|0.7159
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.701
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6898
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7048
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6967
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6919
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6852
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6806
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7031
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7077
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7144
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears trying hard to keep reins below 0.7000, US/China inflation eyed
AUD/USD remains depressed around the intraday low near 0.6955 as sellers keep reins for the second consecutive day ahead of the key US inflation data. Firmer China CPI may offer intermediate help but US inflation is crucial amid strong jobs report, hawkish Fedspeak.
EUR/USD struggles to defend 1.0200 as sour sentiment teases DXY bulls ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD fades the corrective pullback from 1.0202 around 1.0215 as traders turn cautious ahead of the key US CPI during the initial hour of Wednesday’s Asian session. Also exerting downside pressure on the major currency pair are the economic fears surrounding the Eurozone.
Gold aims to recapture $1,800 as investors trim US Inflation forecasts
Gold price is displaying a volatility contraction after printing a fresh monthly high at around $1,800.00 on Tuesday. The precious metal witnessed a decent north-side move on Tuesday and later on turned sideways ahead of US CPI.
Crypto Sleeping Giants: Hedera Hashgraph price could shock the world
HBAR price shows a drop in volume amidst the current downtrend. Hedera Hashgraph has the potential to rally towards 2000%. Traders should keep the smart contract alternative token on their watchlists and consider a dollar cost average approach for investing.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!