AUD/USD battles 0.7600 as US dollar rebound gathers steam ahead of CPI

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • AUD/USD eyes a sustained move below 0.7600.  
  • The US dollar comeback alongside yields weighs on the aussie.
  • Mixed Chinese data and NAB Survey also remain a drag, focus shifts to US CPI.

AUD/USD is holding the lower ground, eyeing a sustained move below 0.7600, as the US dollar recovery picks up in Tuesday’s Asian trading.

The greenback stages an impressive bounce after the overnight drop, as Treasury yields regain poise amid rising inflation expectations, with investors now focused on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release due later on Tuesday at 1230 GMT.

Upbeat US PPI figures combined with the encouraging comments from Fed Chair Powell on the economy have lifted the hopes for a faster post-pandemic recovery. Therefore, the US CPI data will be key to watch, as it may throw fresh light on the strength of the economic rebound.

Meanwhile, the aussie also remains undermined by Australia’s covid vaccine delays, mixed NAB Business Survey and Chinese trade figures for March. The imports in Australia’s biggest export destination surged more than expected in March. However, it failed to offer any respite to the aussie dollar.

The sentiment around the US dollar and yields continue to remain the main market motor ahead of the US data. The US CPI is likely to rise 0.5% in March vs. 0.4% reported in February while on an annualized basis, the inflation gauge is foreseen at 2.5% last month vs. 1.7% previous. The core figures will hold the key.

AUD/USD: Technical levels to consider

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7601
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 0.7623
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7654
Daily SMA50 0.7715
Daily SMA100 0.7657
Daily SMA200 0.7414
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7636
Previous Daily Low 0.7594
Previous Weekly High 0.7678
Previous Weekly Low 0.7588
Previous Monthly High 0.785
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.762
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.761
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7599
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7575
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7557
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7642
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.766
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7684

 

 

