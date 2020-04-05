AUD/USD battles 0.6000 amid broad USD strength, oil slump

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • AUD/USD attempting recovery once again on 0.6000.
  • US dollar bulls take a breather before the next push higher.
  • Eyes on coronavirus updates, as the focus shifts to RBA decision.

Having kick-started the week on the front foot, AUD/USD is trying once again to extend the bounce from a five-day low of 0.5979. At the time of writing, the spot trades at 0.6000, up 0.10% so far.

RBA: Rate cut, QE – What next?

Despite the uptick to 0.6017 highs, the commodity-currency lacks follow-through amid a sharp drop in oil prices while gold prices also traded mildly lower. Further, the safe-haven demand for the US dollar remains intact, keeping the greenback broadly underpinned.

Meanwhile, US President Trump sounds somewhat upbeat on the virus situation in his country, adding further to the dollar demand. Trump said, in the Task Force briefing, he hopes to see levelling off of coronavirus in the hottest spots. The US currency shrugged-off a loss of 701,00 jobs in the US economy last month due to the virus impact.

Looking ahead, the downside in the major will likely remain capped, as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to stand pat on its monetary policy decision due on Tuesday after it announced an emergency rate cut and bond-buying program last month. The latest RBA minutes revealed that the board said that there is no appetite for negative interest rates.

AUD/USD technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5999
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.5997
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6093
Daily SMA50 0.6437
Daily SMA100 0.6654
Daily SMA200 0.6748
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6076
Previous Daily Low 0.598
Previous Weekly High 0.6214
Previous Weekly Low 0.598
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6016
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6039
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5959
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5921
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5863
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6056
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6114
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6152

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD slips below 1.08 amid weak data, coronavirus headlines

EUR/USD slips below 1.08 amid weak data, coronavirus headlines

EUR/USD is trading below 1.08 as eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence plunges to -42.9, around the 2008 crisis levels. Encouraging coronavirus headlines kept the euro bid earlier.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD under pressure amid concerns about UK PM´s health

GBP/USD under pressure amid concerns about UK PM´s health

The GBP/USD pair is under pressure trading below the 1.2300 level as news that PM Boris Johnson has been hospitalized due to “persistent symptoms,” according to his spokesman. Rumors mounting Johnson is in worse shape than reported.

GBP/USD News

XRP leads cryptos on the verge of a new bullish trend

XRP leads cryptos on the verge of a new bullish trend

XRP/USD crosses the long-term bearish channel ceiling and signals the launch of a new uptrend in the crypto market. Ether should be the positive player in the coming weeks. Market sentiment remains very pessimistic despite the significant improvement in recent hours.

Read more

Gold: Bulls remain in control near 2-week tops, around $1640 region

Gold: Bulls remain in control near 2-week tops, around $1640 region

Gold gained positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Monday and climbed to near two-week tops, around the $1638 region during the mid-European session.

Gold News

WTI rebounds above mid-$27s as investors stay focused on OPEC headlines

WTI rebounds above mid-$27s as investors stay focused on OPEC headlines

Crude oil prices came under strong selling pressure after developments over the weekend revealed that the OPEC+ emergency meeting got postponed to Thursday to give more time to sides to negotiate.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures