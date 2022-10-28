- The aussie is attempting to bounce up from 0.6390 after a reversal from the 0.6520 high.
- The cautious market mood has weighed on the AUD.
- AUD/USD could extend losses toward the 2020 low at 0.5506.
The Australian dollar is attempting to regain the 0.6400 area on Friday’s afternoon US session. The pair has found support at 0.6390 after having depreciated from the 0.6520 high on Thursday.
The aussie loses ground in a cautious market mood
The pair has given away most of the week’s gains over the last two days, with risk appetite fading and the investors adopting a more cautious stance, awaiting the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting due next week.
The Fed is widely expected to hike rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time, although the market is pricing in a lower rate hike in December, which has kept US dollar bulls subdued.
Friday’s US data has failed to provide a clear direction for the USD. The consumer spending figures have shown an unexpectedly high increase in September, showing that Americans continue going shopping despite the historical inflation levels.
On the other hand, private wage growth decelerated in the third quarter, which might be one of the first indicators suggesting a peak in inflation. Furthermore, Personal Consumption Expenditures remained flat at a 6.2% annual rate while the Core PCE, accelerated less than expected.
AUD/USD could revisit the 2020 low at 0.5506 – Credit Suisse
On the longer-term, FX analysts at Credit Suisse contemplate a sustained aussie depreciation: “With medium-term momentum staying bearish, we look for a fall to the 78.6% retracement of the 2020/21 uptrend and the low from April 2020 at 0.6041/5978 after the pause. Whilst we would not rule out another short pause here, a convincing break lower would raise a prospect for a move all the way to 0.5506 – the low of 2020.”
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6408
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.70
|Today daily open
|0.6453
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6361
|Daily SMA50
|0.6594
|Daily SMA100
|0.6759
|Daily SMA200
|0.6994
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6522
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6426
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6393
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6197
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6463
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6485
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6412
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6371
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6315
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6508
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6563
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6604
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
