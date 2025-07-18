AUD/USD advances further beyond 0.6500 amid notable USD weakness

- AUD/USD attracts strong follow-through buying on Friday amid a broadly weaker USD.
- Dovish remarks from Fed’s Waller and a positive risk tone weigh on the safe-haven buck.
- Trade uncertainties and reviving RBA rate cut bets could act as a headwind for the Aussie.
The AUD/USD pair is building on the previous day's bounce from the vicinity of mid-0.6400s, or a three-and-a-half-week trough, and gaining strong follow-through positive traction on Friday. The intraday move up remains uninterrupted through the first half of the European session and lifts spot prices further beyond the 0.6500 psychological mark.
The US Dollar (USD) drifts lower in reaction to dovish remarks from Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller, saying that the central bank should cut interest rates in July amid mounting risks to the economy. This, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, drags the safe-haven buck away from its highest level since June 23 touched on Thursday, and turns out to be a key factor that benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie.
Investors, however, seem convinced that the Fed would delay cutting interest rates at least until September amid signs that the Trump administration's increasing import taxes are passing through to consumer prices. The bets were reaffirmed by comments from influential FOMC members on Thursday and the upbeat US macro data. This, in turn, could limit any meaningful USD corrective decline and act as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair.
Meanwhile, Thursday’s disappointing Australian employment details underscored a softening labor market. Adding to this, signs of weakness in the economy firmed market expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will cut interest rates further. This should further contribute to capping the AUD/USD pair and warrants some caution for bulls. Traders now look forward to the US macro data for short-term impetus heading into the weekend.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.34%
|-0.16%
|0.00%
|-0.19%
|-0.46%
|-0.45%
|-0.34%
|EUR
|0.34%
|0.19%
|0.35%
|0.14%
|-0.11%
|-0.23%
|0.00%
|GBP
|0.16%
|-0.19%
|0.16%
|-0.02%
|-0.29%
|-0.37%
|-0.17%
|JPY
|0.00%
|-0.35%
|-0.16%
|-0.18%
|-0.46%
|-0.56%
|-0.23%
|CAD
|0.19%
|-0.14%
|0.02%
|0.18%
|-0.28%
|-0.34%
|-0.14%
|AUD
|0.46%
|0.11%
|0.29%
|0.46%
|0.28%
|-0.08%
|0.12%
|NZD
|0.45%
|0.23%
|0.37%
|0.56%
|0.34%
|0.08%
|0.20%
|CHF
|0.34%
|-0.00%
|0.17%
|0.23%
|0.14%
|-0.12%
|-0.20%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
