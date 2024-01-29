AUD/USD advances despite USD strength, Australian Retail Sales

By Patricio Martín
  • AUD/USD trades at 0.6610 soaking in 0.50% gains, with bears struggling to seize control.
  • Australian Retail Sales expected to decline by 3.5% MoM.
  • Hawkish bets on the RBA are keeping the Aussie afloat.

On Monday's session, the AUD/USD forged ahead with 0.50% gains to settle at 0.6610. Despite an uncertain broader market sentiment, the daily chart exhibits a neutral to bullish outlook as bears grapple for ground. In that sense, as markets await the Federal Reserve (Fed) decision on Wednesday, markets brace for key Australian data on Tuesday to palace their bets on the next Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

In that sense, markets are bracing for a 3.5% MoM fall in Retail Sales in the last month from December, hinting at contraction in consumer spending. The RBA’s response to domestic economic indicators remains to be seen, although markets do not currently anticipate a rate cut until the second half of 2024.

Meanwhile, in the US, uncertainty looms large over Federal Reserve's policy direction with the Dallas Fed Index sliding significantly. The Fed, though expected to maintain rates at the upcoming meeting, might undertake its easing cycle mid-year, according to market consensus, which could weaken the USD. Messaging by Jerome Powell will be key.

AUD/USD levels to watch

The daily chart showcases that the bulls are recovering ground. The upward slope of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) in the positive zone suggests a strong footing for the bulls. Their strength is further evidenced by the pair's position above the 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). Nevertheless, the bears appear to be making a determined effort to reclaim control as shown by the pair hovering just beneath the 20-day SMA. However, the dwindling red bars of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) implies that negative momentum is losing its grip.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.661
Today Daily Change 0.0029
Today Daily Change % 0.44
Today daily open 0.6581
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6652
Daily SMA50 0.666
Daily SMA100 0.6528
Daily SMA200 0.6578
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.661
Previous Daily Low 0.6576
Previous Weekly High 0.6621
Previous Weekly Low 0.6552
Previous Monthly High 0.6871
Previous Monthly Low 0.6526
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6589
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6597
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6568
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6556
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6535
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6602
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6622
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6635

 

AUD/USD daily chart

