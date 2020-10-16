AUD/USD: A breach of 0.7005 seems unlikely near-term – UOB

A move below the 0.70 region in AUD/USD looks unlikely in the short-term horizon, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the risk still appears to be tilted to the downside but a break of last week’s low of 0.7095 is unlikely’. The subsequent weakness exceeded our expectation by a wide margin as AUD easily cracked 0.7095 and plunged to a low of 0.7057. The rapid drop appears to be running ahead of itself but there is room for AUD to move to 0.7045 first before the current weakness should stabilize. On the upside, a break of 0.7130 would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized (minor resistance is at 0.7105).”
Next 1-3 weeks: “The sudden and sharp drop in AUD yesterday that hit a low of 0.7057 came as a surprise (we were expecting AUD to trade within a broad range of 0.7080/0.7230). The rapid improvement in downward momentum indicates that AUD could weaken further even though the odds for a break of last month’s low near 0.7005 are not high. Overall, AUD is expected to trade on its back foot unless it can move above the ‘strong resistance’ level of 0.7165.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1700, eyes on key US data
EUR/USD looks south as coronavirus growth weakens risk appetite. The US-German bond yield spreads are rising in a USD-positive manner. A big miss on US Retail Sales is needed to put a floor under the spot.
GBP/USD battles 1.2900 ahead of UK PM Johnson's Brexit approach
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.2900 ahead of the EU open. The UK-EU ready to discuss Brexit even as the October deadline expired. UK PM Johnson to discuss handling, the future path of negotiations. London to witness tough lockdown measures from mid-Friday. US consumer-centric data eyed.
Gold stuck in range above $1900 ahead of US data
Gold trades in a narrow range above $1900 ahead of key US data. The spot fades upside momentum while stepping back from the intraday high of $1,910.72. 200-bar EMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement of September’s downside limit immediate upside.
Breaking: Bitcoin plunges to $11,200, losing $300 in minutes
The flagship cryptocurrency has plummeted from the pedestal above $11,500. Before that, Bitcoin tested the resistance at $11,600 but failed to slice through. Support at $11,200 to the rescue of the bellwether cryptocurrency.
WTI under pressure after hanging man candle
WTI's daily chart shows an increase in selling pressure. The black gold has created a hanging man pattern following a rise from $36.63 to levels above $41.00. As such, the path of least resistance now appears to be on the downside.