AUD/NZD technical analysis: Confronts 1.0780/85 resistance confluence upbeat AU jobs report

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/NZD bounces off 1.0730 support confluence after AU Unemployment rate’s surprise decline.
  • A sustained break beyond 1.0785 can take aim at September high.

With the market’s upbeat reaction to a 0.1% decline in Australia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, AUD/NZD takes the bids to 1.0780 by the press time of early Thursday.

Read: Australian Unemployment rate 0.1% lower and AUD rallies some 30 pips

The pair now needs a successful break of multiple resistance-lines ranged from mid-September, around 1.0780/85 to aim for 1.0800 and September month high of 1.0852.

Meanwhile, a downside break below 1.0730 support-joint including 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of August-September rise could drag prices to the one-week-old ascending trend line of 1.0695.

Also, pair’s declines below 1.0695 can well aim for 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0650 and the 1.0630 support level.

AUD/NZD 4-hour chart

Trend: pullback expected

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.078
Today Daily Change 0.0038
Today Daily Change % 0.35%
Today daily open 1.0742
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0733
Daily SMA50 1.0671
Daily SMA100 1.0577
Daily SMA200 1.0542
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0779
Previous Daily Low 1.0685
Previous Weekly High 1.0736
Previous Weekly Low 1.0643
Previous Monthly High 1.0852
Previous Monthly Low 1.063
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0743
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0721
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0692
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0641
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0597
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0786
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.083
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.088

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Hits one-month high, key indicator most bullish since June

EUR/USD: Hits one-month high, key indicator most bullish since June

EUR/USD is better bid near the one-month high of 1.1086 registered in the North American session on Wednesday and could challenge key resistance at 1.1110 in the next 24 hours.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: 61.8% Fibo, April low question buyers amid overbought RSI

GBP/USD: 61.8% Fibo, April low question buyers amid overbought RSI

Not only 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-September declines but April low also challenges GBP/USD buyers as the quote seesaws near 1.2825 during early Asian.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY awaits fresh catalysts, likely stemming from Brexit developments

USD/JPY awaits fresh catalysts, likely stemming from Brexit developments

USD/JPY stuck to a narrow 108.60-108.85 range overnight and the pair has shown little sign of budging in Asia today so far. There have been some less than optimistic trade headlines overnight.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Under pressure in Asia, $1,477 is key support

Gold: Under pressure in Asia, $1,477 is key support

Gold created an inside bar candle on Wednesday, signaling indecision in the market. A break below the candle's low of $1,477 would put the bears in a commanding position. 

Gold News

US Retail Sales: Reports of their death have been greatly exaggerated

US Retail Sales: Reports of their death have been greatly exaggerated

Retail sales unexpectedly fell in September for the first time in seven months and the GDP component control group was flat, eliciting concerns that the manufacturing contraction might be starting to damage the far larger consumer sector.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures