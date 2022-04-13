- AUD/NZD has rebounded sharply from 1.0834 as the RBNZ increased its OCR by 50 bps.
- To reduce the risk of inflation sooner, the RBNZ is moving its OCR to neutral rates quickly.
- The RBNZ has elevated its OCR fourth time consecutively and its last three hikes were done by 25 bps.
The AUD/NZD pair has attracted significant bids at around 1.0834 as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand has raised its Official Cash Rate (OCR) higher than the street expectation. RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr has announced an OCR hike by 50 basis points (bps) while the street was expecting status-quo maintenance by the RBNZ.
The RBNZ has been elevating its OCR by 25 bps from the last three monetary policies and a similar action was also expected this time. However, to tame the soaring inflation, the RBNZ has preferred a jumbo rate hike, which may curb the ramping-up inflation significantly. Formally, the RBNZ’s OCR has been increased to 1.5% now. It looks like that RBNZ is attempting to reach neutral rates as early as possible as a swift move approach to a neutral stance will reduce the risks of inflation. The NZ Consumer Price Index (CPI) was recorded at 5.9% for the fourth quarter of CY2021. And, for the first quarter of CY2022, the preliminary estimate is 6.4%, which is indicating the extent to which the inflation in the kiwi area is gearing up.
Meanwhile, aussie investors are on the sidelines ahead of the Unemployment Rate, which is due on Thursday. The street is expecting a slight improvement in Australia’s jobless rate to 3.9% from the prior print of 4%.
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0869
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.0888
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0803
|Daily SMA50
|1.0756
|Daily SMA100
|1.0671
|Daily SMA200
|1.0568
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0903
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0848
|Previous Weekly High
|1.094
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0806
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0888
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0606
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0882
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0869
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0857
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0825
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0802
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0912
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0935
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0966
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD shoots to near 0.6900 as the RBNZ raises its OCR by 50 bps
The NZD/USD pair has witnessed a strong upside move to near 0.6900 as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has hiked its official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points (bps). Now, the current OCR of the RBNZ stands at 1.50%. RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr has opted for a jumbo hike to tame the galloping inflation.
AUD/USD finds offers around 0.7500 as focus shifts to Aussie’s Unemployment Rate
AUD/USD has sensed a correction from 0.7500 ahead of Australia’s jobless rate. Investors are shrugging off higher US inflation print, interest rates seek a decent hike. A preliminary estimate of Australia’s Unemployment Rate at 3.9% indicates an outperformance.
Gold consolidates in key support territory
Gold price is mitigating some of the bullish impulse from Tuesday. US dollar remains on firm footing despite Core CPI miss. Ukraine's geopolitical risk is offering support to gold and Putin is turning up the heat.
Solana price threatens a 20% crash despite Robinhood listing
Solana price seems to be suffering a worse fate compared to few altcoins and is a result of the Bitcoin crash. A recovery above immediate hurdles will allow SOL to restart its upswing, but a failure could result in further descent.
US government bond are still considered the safest thing on earth
We get CPI today, expected up substantially to 8.4% from 7.9% the month before. We can blame post-lockdown demand, supply chain cost pushes, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But also important is the New York Fed’s survey showing expectations for the future.