AUD/NZD slides to near 1.1440 as RBA holds OCR steady at 3.6%, as expected

The AUD/NZD pair falls sharply to near 1.1440 as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has kept its Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 3.6%. The RBA was expected to do so as inflation in Australia grew at a faster pace in the third quarter of the year.

Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.08% -0.03% -0.05% -0.05% 0.07% -0.08% -0.11% EUR 0.08% 0.04% 0.02% 0.02% 0.14% -0.01% -0.03% GBP 0.03% -0.04% 0.00% -0.02% 0.09% -0.05% -0.07% JPY 0.05% -0.02% 0.00% 0.00% 0.11% -0.04% -0.06% CAD 0.05% -0.02% 0.02% -0.00% 0.11% -0.04% -0.05% AUD -0.07% -0.14% -0.09% -0.11% -0.11% -0.14% -0.16% NZD 0.08% 0.00% 0.05% 0.04% 0.04% 0.14% -0.02% CHF 0.11% 0.03% 0.07% 0.06% 0.05% 0.16% 0.02% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

In the July-September period, price pressures rose by 3.2% on an annualized basis, up from 2.1% in the second quarter this year. Ahead of the monetary policy announcement, traders were also anticipating that the RBA could hike interest rates before mid-2026 as inflationary pressures are proving to be persistent.

RBA Governor Michele Bullock also stated in her testimony before the Parliamentary committee earlier this month that monetary policy adjustments would be needed if inflation proves to be persistent.

Going forward, the major driver of the Australian Dollar (AUD) will be the labour market data for November, which will be released on Thursday. The employment data will influence market expectations for the RBA’s monetary policy outlook.

The labor market report is expected to show that the economy created 20K jobs, lower than 42.2K in October. The Unemployment Rate is seen rising to 4.4% from the prior reading of 4.3%.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) outperforms across the board on expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is done with lowering interest rates after reducing them by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.25% in the monetary policy announcement later in November.