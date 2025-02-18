AUD/NZD rallies to 1.1130 area, closer to multi-month top after RBA’s 25 bps rate cut

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD). Likewise, if the RBA has a dovish view on the Australian economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for AUD.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), on the other hand, continues with its relative underperformance amid rising bets that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will deliver a third supersized rate cut later this month. This further contributes to the strong bid tone surrounding the AUD/NZD cross. Traders now look to the RBA's post-meeting presser, where comments from RBA Governor Michele Bullock might influence the AUD.

The RBA board members decided to lower the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) from 4.35% to 4.1% at the end of the February policy meeting. This was the first RBA rate cut since November 2020 and was fully priced in the market. In the absence of fresh dovish signals, the Australian Dollar (AUD) strengthens across the board and turns out to be a key factor that provides a goodish lift to the AUD/NZD cross.

The AUD/NZD cross stages a goodish rebound from over a one-week low, around the 1.1075 region touched during the Asian session on Tuesday, and gains follow-through traction after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced its policy decision. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.1130 area, up nearly 0.50% for the day, and remain close to a multi-month peak touched last week.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.