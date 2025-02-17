The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to cut the OCR by 25 basis points.

Australian core inflation eased in the final quarter of 2024 but remained above the RBA’s target.

The Australian Dollar consolidates gains against its American rival ahead of the announcement.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its first monetary policy decision of 2025 on Tuesday, and market participants anticipate the Board will cut the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps).

Since hiking the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 4.35% in November 2023, the RBA has maintained it steady at this level, as inflation has remained stubbornly high. As a result, pressure on households and businesses has become a significant concern, with sluggish economic growth taking its toll on policymakers’ decisions.

Will this be the first of multiple interest rate cuts in Australia?

Indeed, inflation in Australia has given signs of improvement in December, boosting the odds for an interest rate cut in February.

The latest quarterly Consumer Price Index (CPI) released showed that inflation rose by less than anticipated in the final quarter of 2024. The RBA’s preferred inflation gauge, the Trimmed Mean CPI, was up 0.5% in the quarter, below the anticipated 0.6%, and the annualized figure hit 3.2%, down from the previous 3.5%.

Solid employment growth, on the other hand, weighs negatively on interest rate-cut odds. Annual employment growth strengthened to 3.1% in December from 2.3% in November, the strongest rate since October 2023. Australia is expected to have added 20K new jobs in January after creating 56,3K in December. January employment data, however, will not be available until after the RBA monetary policy announcement.

Back in December, the RBA’s decision accompanying the statement showed that “some of the upside risks to inflation appear to have eased and while the level of aggregate demand still appears to be above the economy’s supply capacity, that gap continues to close.”

However, the Minutes of the meeting released two weeks afterwards included a modest change in the wording. Officials were then “gaining some confidence” that inflation was moving sustainably towards their target of between 2% and 3%.

RBA Governor Michele Bullock also noted that the Board discussed that upside inflation risks had eased but not gone away, yet an interest rate cut or hike was not on the table.

Overall, market players anticipate a rate cut, but they do not expect it will be the first of many. On the contrary, the RBA is anticipated to maintain its cautious approach to monetary easing. The current restrictive policy settings would likely be unwound at a slow pace.

How will the Reserve Bank of Australia decision impact AUD/USD?

Should the RBA announce an expected 25 bps interest rate cut, the Australian Dollar (AUD) may come under selling pressure. However, how weak the AUD could be depends on what policymakers anticipate. If the Board announces an unexpected 50 bps trim or announces more cuts coming in the upcoming meetings, it would be quite bearish for the Aussie.

On the contrary, hints at spaced interest rate cuts may push the AUD up, as it would be read as a “hawkish cut.”

RBA Governor Michele Bullock will offer a press conference after the announcement and will have to explain much if the decision diverges from expectations.

Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, says: “The AUD/USD pair peaked at 0.6373 ahead of the announcement, its highest since mid-December. The pair maintains its technically bullish stance amid broad US Dollar (USD) weakness. The Greenback trades on the back foot ever since financial markets understood US President Donald Trump's fiscal measures pushed the Federal Reserve (Fed) into the hawkish path.”

“In fact, uncertainty over what US tariffs may mean to the Australian economy will likely be part of the RBA’s announcement,” Bednarik added.

“Technically speaking, the AUD/USD pair has scope to extend its advance towards the 0.6470 region, where the pair presents multiple intraday highs and lows from the last few months. To reach such an altitude, the pair first needs to overcome the aforementioned intraday high, which is the immediate resistance level. Interim resistance comes next at 0.6430. A dovish outcome could push the pair through the 0.6300 threshold, with additional slides exposing the 0.6230 price zone.”

RBA FAQs What is the Reserve Bank of Australia and how does it influence the Australian Dollar? The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Australia. Decisions are made by a board of governors at 11 meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings as required. The RBA’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means an inflation rate of 2-3%, but also “..to contribute to the stability of the currency, full employment, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people.” Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will strengthen the Australian Dollar (AUD) and vice versa. Other RBA tools include quantitative easing and tightening. How does inflation data impact the value of the Australian Dollar? While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for currencies since it lowers the value of money in general, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Moderately higher inflation now tends to lead central banks to put up their interest rates, which in turn has the effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in the case of Australia is the Aussie Dollar. How does economic data influence the value of the Australian Dollar? Macroeconomic data gauges the health of an economy and can have an impact on the value of its currency. Investors prefer to invest their capital in economies that are safe and growing rather than precarious and shrinking. Greater capital inflows increase the aggregate demand and value of the domestic currency. Classic indicators, such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can influence AUD. A strong economy may encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia to put up interest rates, also supporting AUD. What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Australian Dollar? Quantitative Easing (QE) is a tool used in extreme situations when lowering interest rates is not enough to restore the flow of credit in the economy. QE is the process by which the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) prints Australian Dollars (AUD) for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions, thereby providing them with much-needed liquidity. QE usually results in a weaker AUD. What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Australian Dollar? Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the RBA stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It would be positive (or bullish) for the Australian Dollar.