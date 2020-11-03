AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Struggles to keep upside break of 200-day EMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/NZD wobbles around two-week top after New Zealand’s Q3 employment data.
  • MACD conditions suggest further recovery towards 1.0745/50 resistance confluence.
  • Sellers will have multiple rests before revisiting the July low.

AUD/NZD seesaws around a 10-day high of 1.0720 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the quote struggles to justify the mixed third quarter (Q3) employment data from New Zealand.

Read: New Zealand Unemployment Rate in line with expecations Q3, 5.3% vs prev 4.0%

However, the pair is above 200-day EMA with the MACD flashing the most bullish signals since October 12, which in turn keeps the buyers hopeful.

As a result, a confluence of 100-day EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July-August upside near 1.0745/50 gains the AUD/NZD bulls’ attention.

In a case where the AUD/NZD prices surpass 1.0750 on a daily closing, a downward sloping trend line from August 18, at 1.0835 now, will be in the spotlight.

Alternatively, the 1.0630 and the 1.0600 round-figures can entertain short-term sellers ahead of probing them with the October month’s low near 1.0595/90.

Also acting as a filter to the AUD/NZD downside is the July month’s bottom close to 1.0560.

AUD/NZD daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0693
Today Daily Change 0.0056
Today Daily Change % 0.53%
Today daily open 1.0637
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0721
Daily SMA50 1.0801
Daily SMA100 1.0775
Daily SMA200 1.0637
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0647
Previous Daily Low 1.0601
Previous Weekly High 1.068
Previous Weekly Low 1.0595
Previous Monthly High 1.0906
Previous Monthly Low 1.0595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0629
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0618
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.061
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0582
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0563
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0656
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0675
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0702

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD jumps to 1.1750 ahead of US election results

EUR/USD jumps to 1.1750 ahead of US election results

EUR/USD has been extending its gains as tension mounts ahead of the US election results. The safe-haven dollar has been under pressure. President Trump has been trailing in polls against rival Biden.

EUR/USD News

NZD/USD: Wobbles around 0.6700 on mixed New Zealand Q3 employment data

NZD/USD: Wobbles around 0.6700 on mixed New Zealand Q3 employment data

NZD/USD bulls catch a breather after flashing the biggest gains in two weeks. Fears that RBNZ will follow RBA’s dovish path test the bulls cheering stimulus hopes on US election polls.

NZD/USD News

Gold jumps above $1,900, US elections in focus

Gold jumps above $1,900, US elections in focus

Gold prints a four-day winning streak, remains mildly bid around one week high. Hopes of more US stimulus, on expectations of a blue wave in America, favor the bulls. Initial polls will be the key to watch in Asia.

Gold News

2020 Elections: The case for a historic Trump defeat, in five quick charts

2020 Elections: The case for a historic Trump defeat, in five quick charts

2016 all over again? Anxious Democrats, hopeful Republicans, and pundits all over seem to focus on President Donald Trump's chances of victory in 2020. However, all signs are pointing in a different direction. 

Read more

WTI bulls in charge on expectations of Biden victory, eyes on CAD

WTI bulls in charge on expectations of Biden victory, eyes on CAD

WTI is trading at $37.72 between a range of $36.55 and $38.29 and up some 1.67% at the time of writing in anticipation of a Biden victory in the US elections today. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures