AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Struggles to keep upside break of 200-day EMA

- AUD/NZD wobbles around two-week top after New Zealand’s Q3 employment data.
- MACD conditions suggest further recovery towards 1.0745/50 resistance confluence.
- Sellers will have multiple rests before revisiting the July low.
AUD/NZD seesaws around a 10-day high of 1.0720 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the quote struggles to justify the mixed third quarter (Q3) employment data from New Zealand.
Read: New Zealand Unemployment Rate in line with expecations Q3, 5.3% vs prev 4.0%
However, the pair is above 200-day EMA with the MACD flashing the most bullish signals since October 12, which in turn keeps the buyers hopeful.
As a result, a confluence of 100-day EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July-August upside near 1.0745/50 gains the AUD/NZD bulls’ attention.
In a case where the AUD/NZD prices surpass 1.0750 on a daily closing, a downward sloping trend line from August 18, at 1.0835 now, will be in the spotlight.
Alternatively, the 1.0630 and the 1.0600 round-figures can entertain short-term sellers ahead of probing them with the October month’s low near 1.0595/90.
Also acting as a filter to the AUD/NZD downside is the July month’s bottom close to 1.0560.
AUD/NZD daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0693
|Today Daily Change
|0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53%
|Today daily open
|1.0637
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0721
|Daily SMA50
|1.0801
|Daily SMA100
|1.0775
|Daily SMA200
|1.0637
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0647
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0601
|Previous Weekly High
|1.068
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0595
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0906
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0595
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0629
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0618
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.061
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0582
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0563
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0656
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0675
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0702
