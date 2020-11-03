AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Struggles to keep upside break of 200-day EMA

AUD/NZD wobbles around two-week top after New Zealand’s Q3 employment data.

MACD conditions suggest further recovery towards 1.0745/50 resistance confluence.

Sellers will have multiple rests before revisiting the July low.

AUD/NZD seesaws around a 10-day high of 1.0720 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the quote struggles to justify the mixed third quarter (Q3) employment data from New Zealand.

Read: New Zealand Unemployment Rate in line with expecations Q3, 5.3% vs prev 4.0%

However, the pair is above 200-day EMA with the MACD flashing the most bullish signals since October 12, which in turn keeps the buyers hopeful.

As a result, a confluence of 100-day EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July-August upside near 1.0745/50 gains the AUD/NZD bulls’ attention.

In a case where the AUD/NZD prices surpass 1.0750 on a daily closing, a downward sloping trend line from August 18, at 1.0835 now, will be in the spotlight.

Alternatively, the 1.0630 and the 1.0600 round-figures can entertain short-term sellers ahead of probing them with the October month’s low near 1.0595/90.

Also acting as a filter to the AUD/NZD downside is the July month’s bottom close to 1.0560.

AUD/NZD daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected