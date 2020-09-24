AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Price hits support around 1.0750, exhaustion on the downside?

  • Aussie remains under pressure versus the kiwi as AUD/NZD drops back below 1.0800.
  • Bearish bias in the cross remains intact, exhaustion signs emerge favouring some consolidation ahead.

The AUD/NZD continues to move with a bearish bias, but it has reached a strong support in the 1.0730/50 band. A break lower could trigger more losses, exposing 1.0700.

The decline of the cross has reached a strong resistance and also some technical indicators warn about some exhaustion, increasing the odds of a consolidation ahead.

In case of a consolidation, AUD/NZD could move between 1.0750 and 1.0850. The 20-day moving average at 1.0860 is a level to watch and above, around 1.0900, several short-term downtrend lines are seen. A close above 1.0860 would alleviate the bearish p4essure, and a break of 1.0900 would change the short-term bias to bullish.

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0773
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.0757
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0868
Daily SMA50 1.0845
Daily SMA100 1.077
Daily SMA200 1.0589
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0853
Previous Daily Low 1.075
Previous Weekly High 1.0935
Previous Weekly Low 1.0765
Previous Monthly High 1.1045
Previous Monthly Low 1.0716
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0789
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0814
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.072
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0683
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0617
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0823
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.089
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0926

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

