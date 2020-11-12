AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Off seven-week-old support line as MACD flirts with bulls

- AUD/NZD bears catch a breather after declining to the lowest since April 22 the previous day.
- MACD conditions back the strong support to suggest further consolidation in prices.
- Late-October lows offer immediate resistance, bears can eye sub-1.0500 area on the trend line break.
AUD/NZD consolidates recent losses around 1.0570/75 amid the early Friday morning in Asia. The quote dropped to the lowest in nearly seven months on Thursday before bouncing off a downward sloping trend line from October 25. The pullback also gains support from MACD signals that stop singing the bearish song.
That said, AUD/NZD buyers are waiting for entries while considering a two-week-old horizontal line around 1.0600 as an immediate upside hurdle.
While an up-move beyond 1.0600 can aim for 1.0630/35 and the 1.0700 threshold, the 200-bar SMA level of 1.0720 becomes the key resistance ahead of the monthly top of 1.0770.
Alternatively, a downside break below the stated support line, at 1.0546 now, will not refrain from challenging the April 21 bottom close to 1.0470 while any further weakness by AUD/NZD will make it vulnerable to revisit the late-February low surrounding 1.0380/85.
AUD/NZD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0573
|Today Daily Change
|2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.0571
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0673
|Daily SMA50
|1.0768
|Daily SMA100
|1.0776
|Daily SMA200
|1.0648
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0692
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0561
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0771
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0601
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0906
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0595
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0611
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0642
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0524
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0477
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0394
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0655
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0739
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0786
