AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Looks for more downside below 50-day SMA

AUD/NZD continues to move downside with renewed selling pressure.

More losses possible for the pair if price decisively breaks 1.0730.

Momentum oscillator turns negative caution for aggressive bids.

AUD/NZD prints substantial losses on Tuesday morning in the Asian session. The pair opened on a higher note, albeit fizzled out quickly and touched the low of 1.0733.

As of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0735, down 0.28% for the day.

AUD/NZD daily chart

On the daily chart, the AUD/NZD currency pair has been facing upside pressure near the 1.0800 key psychological mark. The descending trendline from the high of 1.0948 acts as a strong resistance barrier for the pair.

if price breaks the session’s low at 1.0731, then a potential downside toward the low of June 25 at 1.0720 can not be ruled out. This also coincides with the breaking of a 1.0725 critical level, where multiple support formations emerge.

In doing so, there is plenty of room for the pair to test the previous lower levels. The first in line would be the 1.0700 horizontal support level followed by the June 2 low in the vicinity of the 1.0650 area.

Alternatively, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator reads at 50. Any uptick in the RSI could bring buyers back into action.

AUD/NZD bulls would target the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0750 while keeping an eye on the earlier day’s high at 1.0771.

The next area of resistance could be located at June 11 high at 1.0816.

AUD/NZD additional levels

AUD/NZD Overview Today last price 1.0735 Today Daily Change -0.0031 Today Daily Change % -0.29 Today daily open 1.0766 Trends Daily SMA20 1.0756 Daily SMA50 1.075 Daily SMA100 1.0772 Daily SMA200 1.0725 Levels Previous Daily High 1.0771 Previous Daily Low 1.0705 Previous Weekly High 1.0806 Previous Weekly Low 1.0699 Previous Monthly High 1.0851 Previous Monthly Low 1.06 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0746 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.073 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0723 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0681 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0657 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.079 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0814 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0856



